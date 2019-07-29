Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will host the following investor events in August:



Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Sujai Hajela, Senior Vice President, Product Line Management, Mist Systems at Juniper Networks, will present at the Oppenheimer 22 nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:45am ET, in Boston, MA.



Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:45am ET, in Boston, MA. Sujai Hajela, Senior Vice President, Product Line Management, Mist Systems at Juniper Networks, will host a Tech Talk on AI-Driven Enterprise, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00am PT. The participant dial-in numbers for the Tech Talk are +1-877-407-8033 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8033.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

