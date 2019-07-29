Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $45.2 million in comparison with $27.9 million for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of $17.3 million or 62%

Diluted earnings per common share of $1.26 in comparison with $0.85 for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.41 or 48%

Net interest margin of 4.06%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) of 4.10%

of 4.10% Return on average common equity of 12.56% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) of 19.52%

of 19.52% Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (1) of 8.92% in comparison to 7.46% at June 30, 2018

of 8.92% in comparison to 7.46% at June 30, 2018 Completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp. on May 10, 2019

Closed on the sale of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company's residential mortgage servicing portfolio

Completed the sale of two branches at Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, two branches at Illinois Bank & Trust, and one branch at Citywide Banks

Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 45.2 $ 27.9 $ 76.7 $ 51.1 Diluted earnings per common share 1.26 0.85 2.17 1.61 Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.05 % 1.35 % 1.01 % Return on average common equity 12.56 9.81 11.13 9.58 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 19.52 15.50 17.49 14.70 Net interest margin 4.06 4.23 4.09 4.21 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.10 4.30 4.14 4.28 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 64.81 64.94 65.01 66.48

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland set new quarterly and year-to-date net income records for the period ended June 30, 2019. Net income of $45.2 million represents a 62 percent increase over the second quarter of 2018, while year-to-date net income of $76.7 million represents a 50 percent increase over the previous year." Lynn B. Fuller, executive operating chairman, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $45.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average common equity was 12.56% and return on average assets was 1.55% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 9.81% and 1.05%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2018.



Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $76.7 million or $2.17 per diluted common share, compared to $51.1 million or $1.61 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Return on average common equity was 11.13% and return on average assets was 1.35% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 9.58% and 1.01% for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on Heartland’s first quarter results, Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s executive operating chairman, said, "Heartland set new quarterly and year-to-date net income records for the period ended June 30, 2019. Net income of $45.2 million represents a 62 percent increase over the second quarter of 2018, while year-to-date net income of $76.7 million represents a 50 percent increase over the previous year."

On May 10, 2019, Heartland completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp ("BVBC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Blue Valley, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $44.78 per share on May 10, 2019, the aggregate consideration paid to BVBC common shareholders was $92.3 million, which was paid by delivery of Heartland common stock. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Bank of Blue Valley was merged with and into Heartland's wholly-owned Kansas subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company, and the combined entity operates under the Bank of Blue Valley brand. As of the closing date, BVBC had, at fair value, total assets of $766.2 million, total loans held to maturity of $542.0 million, and total deposits of $617.1 million. Heartland also assumed, at fair value, $16.1 million of trust preferred debt. The systems conversion for this transaction is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2019.

In keeping with its focus on core businesses and execution of strategic priorities, during the second quarter of 2019, Heartland completed the sale of two branches of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, two branches of Illinois Bank & Trust and one branch of Citywide Banks, which resulted in a reduction of loans of $27.1 million and deposits of $107.8 million. On April 30, 2019, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company closed on the sale of substantially all its mortgage servicing rights to PNC Bank, N.A. The mortgage servicing rights had a book value of $21.0 million and an estimated fair value of $37.1 million as of March 31, 2019. In the agreement, which includes customary terms and conditions, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company is providing interim servicing of the loans until the transfer date, which is expected to be in August 2019.

Heartland is utilizing a portion of the net gains from these sales transactions, which totaled approximately $19.8 million and are recorded in the gain/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net, on the consolidated income statement, to invest in several new technology and process improvement projects. These projects include system upgrades, process automation, and expansion of online and mobile banking capabilities.

"We are excited about the technology and process improvement projects that are currently underway. We believe these projects will allow us to focus on growing our core business, improve our efficiency, and reduce our compliance and operational risks," said Bruce K. Lee, Heartland's president and chief executive officer.

Net Interest Income Increases, Net Interest Margin Decreases, from Second Quarter of 2018

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 4.06% (4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.12% (4.18% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019 and 4.23% (4.30% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2018.

"Our fully tax-equivalent net interest margin declined eight basis points during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter, primarily due to increased deposit market rates. We will remain competitive, yet disciplined in our deposit pricing strategies as we navigate through the ever-changing interest rate environment," Lee said.

Growth in total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates and the increase in average earning assets. Total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $127.0 million compared to $113.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $13.6 million or 12%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $128.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $13.3 million or 12%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $115.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Average earning assets of $10.55 billion increased $937.4 million or 10% from the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets increased 8 basis points to 4.88% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.80% for the same quarter in 2018.

Increases in total interest expense were primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates and deposit growth from recent acquisitions. Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.3 million, an increase of $8.3 million or 69% from $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.18% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.78% for the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates. Average interest bearing deposits increased $713.3 million or 12% to $6.50 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $5.79 billion in the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 44 basis points to 0.99% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.55% for the same quarter in 2018. Average borrowings decreased $46.0 million or 11% to $369.3 million during the second quarter of 2019 from $415.3 million during the same quarter in 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 4.52% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.88% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $106.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $101.4 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $5.3 million or 5%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $108.0 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $103.0 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $5.0 million or 5%.

Noninterest Income Increases and Noninterest Expense Decreases from Second Quarter of 2018

Total noninterest income was $32.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $27.6 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $4.4 million or 16%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

Service charges and fees increased $2.6 million or 21% to $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $12.1 million for the same quarter of 2018. Service charges related to credit card income increased $1.2 million or 37% to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $3.0 million for the same quarter of 2018. The remainder of the increase in service charges was primarily attributable to Heartland's larger customer base as a result of recent acquisitions.

Securities gains, net, totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net securities losses of $259,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $4.3 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 million during the same quarter in 2018, which was a decrease of $2.5 million or 36%, primarily due to the outsourcing of Heartland's legacy mortgage lending operations in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other noninterest income totaled $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $515,000 or 44%. Included in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was a recovery of $266,000 on an acquired loan that was charged off prior to acquisition.

For the second quarter of 2019, total noninterest expense was $75.1 million compared to $88.9 million during the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $13.8 million or 16%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:

Professional fees increased $4.3 million or 41% to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million for the same period in 2018. Included in this increase for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million of expenses related to Heartland's technology and process improvement projects.

Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization increased $1.0 million to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to recent acquisitions.

Net gains on sales/valuations of assets totaled $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net losses on sales/valuations of assets of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net gains from the branch sales totaled $6.5 million, and the gain on the sale of the mortgage servicing rights totaled $13.3 million. Excluding these gains, net losses on sales/valuations of assets totaled $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Other noninterest expenses were $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $1.5 million or 14%. Included in this increase was a write-down of $1.5 million on a partnership investment that qualifies for solar energy tax credits.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 23.12% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 21.09% for the second quarter of 2018. Included in Heartland's second quarter 2019 tax calculation were solar energy tax credits of $911,000. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in the determination of Heartland's income taxes totaled $281,000 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $307,000 for the second quarter of 2018. Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income declined to 8.09% during the second quarter of 2019 from 16.77% during the second quarter of 2018.

Loans and Deposits Decrease Since December 31, 2018

Total assets were $12.16 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $752.3 million or 7% from $11.41 billion at year-end 2018. Excluding $766.2 million of assets acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction, total assets decreased $13.9 million or less than 1% since year-end 2018. Securities represented 22% and 24% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $7.85 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.41 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $445.4 million or 6%. This change includes $542.0 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $32.1 million of loans as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Excluding the reclassification of loans to held for sale and the BVBC transaction, total loans held to maturity decreased $64.6 million or 1% since December 31, 2018. Loan changes by category were:

Commercial and commercial real estate loans totaled $6.23 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.73 billion at December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $498.7 million or 9%. Excluding $14.9 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter and $480.1 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, commercial and commercial real estate loans increased $33.4 million or 1% since year-end.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $549.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $565.4 million at December 31, 2018, which was a decrease of $16.0 million or 3%. Excluding $6.6 million of agricultural and agricultural real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $11.2 million or 2% since December 31, 2018.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $59.9 million or 9% to $613.7million at June 30, 2019, from $673.6 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $2.0 million of residential mortgage loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $17.2 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, residential mortgage loans decreased $75.1 million or 11% since year-end.

Consumer loans increased $21.6 million or 5% to $461.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $440.2 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $8.6 million of loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $42.9 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, consumer loans decreased $12.6 million or 3% since year-end.

"We were pleased to see growth again in our commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios. The declines in the residential mortgage and consumer loans continued to be primarily the result of customers refinancing loans due to recent mortgage interest rate decreases," said Lee.

Total deposits were $10.11 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $9.40 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $712.1 million or 8%. This increase includes $617.1 million of deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $77.0 million of deposits as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Exclusive of the reclassification of deposits to held for sale and the deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction, total deposits increased $172.0 million or 2% since December 31, 2018. Deposit changes by category were:

Demand deposits increased $162.0 million or 5% to $3.43 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.26 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding $164.9 million of demand deposits acquired in the BVBC transaction and $17.3 million of demand deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, demand deposits increased $14.4 million or less than 1% since year-end 2018.

Savings deposits increased $425.5 million or 8% to $5.53 billion at June 30, 2019, from $5.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding savings deposits of $346.2 million acquired in the BVBC transaction and $47.8 million of savings deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, savings deposits increased $127.2 million or 2% since year-end 2018.

Time deposits increased $124.6 million or 12% to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding time deposits of $106.0 million acquired in the BVBC transaction and $11.9 million of time deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, time deposits increased $30.4 million or 3% since year-end 2018. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to an increase in brokered time deposits of $30.9 million.

"Organic non-time deposit growth was $141.6 million for the first six months of 2019, which represents a 2 percent increase since year-end 2018. Non-time deposits represented 89 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2019," Lee stated.

Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets increased $7.3 million or 9% to $86.6 million or 0.71% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $79.3 million or 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans were $79.9 million or 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily related to two agribusiness relationships that were originated in Heartland's Midwestern markets and one commercial relationship that was originated in one of Heartland's Western markets. At June 30, 2019, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.31% of total loans compared to 0.21% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019, was 0.81% of loans and 79.91% of nonperforming loans, compared to 0.84% of loans and 85.27% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.

Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 877-407-0782 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until July 28, 2020, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $12.16 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 116 banking locations serving 84 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,027 $ 96,787 $ 206,483 $ 182,438 Interest on securities: Taxable 16,123 12,270 31,999 23,847 Nontaxable 2,554 3,584 5,647 7,163 Interest on federal funds sold — — 4 — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments



2,299 768 3,591 1,175 Total Interest Income 127,003 113,409 247,724 214,623 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 16,138 7,983 29,351 13,749 Interest on short-term borrowings 338 547 1,227 815 Interest on other borrowings 3,819 3,470 7,483 7,066 Total Interest Expense 20,295 12,000 38,061 21,630 Net Interest Income 106,708 101,409 209,663 192,993 Provision for loan losses 4,918 4,831 6,553 9,094 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 101,790 96,578 203,110 183,899 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 14,629 12,072 27,423 22,151 Loan servicing income 1,338 1,807 3,067 3,561 Trust fees 4,825 4,615 9,299 9,295 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,028 877 1,762 1,784 Securities gains/(losses), net 3,580 (259 ) 5,155 1,182 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 112 71 370 43 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,343 6,800 7,519 10,851 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (364 ) (216 ) (953 ) (218 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 888 700 1,787 1,314 Other noninterest income 1,682 1,167 3,349 2,387 Total Noninterest Income 32,061 27,634 58,778 52,350 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,995 50,758 100,280 99,468 Occupancy 6,436 6,315 13,043 12,358 Furniture and equipment 3,220 3,184 5,912 5,933 Professional fees 14,968 10,632 26,347 20,080 Advertising 2,661 2,145 4,986 4,085 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 3,313 2,274 6,155 4,137 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 162 948 863 1,680 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (18,286 ) 1,528 (21,290 ) 1,331 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Other noninterest expenses 12,629 11,098 23,805 20,892 Total Noninterest Expense 75,098 88,882 163,328 172,528 Income Before Income Taxes 58,753 35,330 98,560 63,721 Income taxes 13,584 7,451 21,894 12,574 Net Income 45,169 27,879 76,666 51,147 Preferred dividends — (13 ) — (26 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 45,169 $ 27,866 $ 76,666 $ 51,121 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.85 $ 2.17 $ 1.61 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 35,879,259 32,830,751 35,295,407 31,746,126





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,027 $ 100,456 $ 105,700 $ 105,733 $ 96,787 Interest on securities: Taxable 16,123 15,876 15,851 14,433 12,270 Nontaxable 2,554 3,093 3,467 3,490 3,584 Interest on federal funds sold — 4 — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments



2,299 1,292 1,285 1,238 768 Total Interest Income 127,003 120,721 126,303 124,894 113,409 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 16,138 13,213 11,826 10,092 7,983 Interest on short-term borrowings 338 889 417 464 547 Interest on other borrowings 3,819 3,664 3,777 3,660 3,470 Total Interest Expense 20,295 17,766 16,020 14,216 12,000 Net Interest Income 106,708 102,955 110,283 110,678 101,409 Provision for loan losses 4,918 1,635 9,681 5,238 4,831 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 101,790 101,320 100,602 105,440 96,578 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 14,629 12,794 13,660 12,895 12,072 Loan servicing income 1,338 1,729 2,061 1,670 1,807 Trust fees 4,825 4,474 4,599 4,499 4,615 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,028 734 1,618 1,111 877 Securities gains/(losses), net 3,580 1,575 48 (145 ) (259 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 112 258 115 54 71 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,343 3,176 3,189 7,410 6,800 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (364 ) (589 ) (58 ) 230 (216 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 888 899 587 892 700 Other noninterest income 1,682 1,667 1,226 1,149 1,167 Total Noninterest Income 32,061 26,717 27,045 29,765 27,634 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,995 50,285 46,729 49,921 50,758 Occupancy 6,436 6,607 6,622 6,348 6,315 Furniture and equipment 3,220 2,692 3,126 3,470 3,184 Professional fees 14,968 11,379 10,630 12,800 10,632 Advertising 2,661 2,325 2,726 2,754 2,145 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 3,313 2,842 2,592 2,626 2,274 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 162 701 574 784 948 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) 912 1,528 Restructuring expenses — 3,227 — — — Other noninterest expenses 12,629 11,176 15,857 12,924 11,098 Total Noninterest Expense 75,098 88,230 88,821 92,539 88,882 Income Before Income Taxes 58,753 39,807 38,826 42,666 35,330 Income taxes 13,584 8,310 6,685 8,956 7,451 Net Income 45,169 31,497 32,141 33,710 27,879 Preferred dividends — — — (13 ) (13 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 $ 33,697 $ 27,866 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 35,879,259 34,699,839 34,670,180 34,644,187 32,830,751





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 198,664 $ 174,198 $ 223,135 $ 196,847 $ 193,069 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 443,475 318,303 50,495 240,528 194,937 Cash and cash equivalents 642,139 492,501 273,630 437,375 388,006 Time deposits in other financial institutions 4,430 4,675 4,672 5,836 6,803 Securities: Carried at fair value 2,561,887 2,400,460 2,450,709 2,274,215 2,197,117 Held to maturity, at cost 88,166 88,089 236,283 239,908 244,271 Other investments, at cost 31,366 27,506 28,396 26,656 26,725 Loans held for sale 34,575 69,716 119,801 77,727 55,684 Loans: Held to maturity 7,853,051 7,331,544 7,407,697 7,365,493 7,477,697 Allowance for loan losses (63,850 ) (62,639 ) (61,963 ) (61,221 ) (61,324 ) Loans, net 7,789,201 7,268,905 7,345,734 7,304,272 7,416,373 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 198,329 190,215 194,676 198,224 199,959 Goodwill 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 391,668 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 52,698 Servicing rights, net 7,180 28,968 31,072 32,039 31,996 Cash surrender value on life insurance 170,421 163,764 162,892 162,216 159,302 Other real estate, net 6,646 5,391 6,153 11,908 11,074 Other assets 146,135 136,000 114,841 123,017 120,244 Total Assets $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,426,758 $ 3,118,909 $ 3,264,737 $ 3,427,819 $ 3,399,598 Savings 5,533,503 5,145,929 5,107,962 4,958,430 4,864,773 Time 1,148,296 1,088,104 1,023,730 1,125,914 1,224,773 Total deposits 10,108,557 9,352,942 9,396,429 9,512,163 9,489,144 Deposits held for sale — 118,564 106,409 50,312 — Short-term borrowings 107,260 104,314 227,010 131,139 229,890 Other borrowings 282,863 268,312 274,905 277,563 258,708 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,823 96,261 78,078 83,562 68,431 Total Liabilities 10,638,503 9,940,393 10,082,831 10,054,739 10,046,173 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity — — — — 938 Common stock 36,690 34,604 34,477 34,473 34,438 Capital surplus 837,150 745,596 743,095 742,080 740,128 Retained earnings 642,808 603,506 579,252 553,662 524,786 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 5,139 (11,604 ) (31,649 ) (49,822 ) (44,543 ) Total Equity 1,521,787 1,372,102 1,325,175 1,280,393 1,255,747 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average Balances Assets $ 11,708,538 $ 10,643,306 $ 11,489,095 $ 10,204,061 Loans, net of unearned 7,648,562 7,123,182 7,531,360 6,826,018 Deposits 9,790,756 9,018,945 9,574,680 8,637,165 Earning assets 10,552,166 9,614,800 10,342,229 9,238,391 Interest bearing liabilities 6,872,449 6,205,187 6,747,990 5,951,175 Common stockholders' equity 1,442,388 1,139,876 1,389,612 1,076,083 Total stockholders' equity 1,442,388 1,140,814 1,389,612 1,077,021 Tangible common stockholders' equity 981,878 767,732 940,217 745,937 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.55 % 1.05 % 1.35 % 1.01 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.56 % 9.81 % 11.13 % 9.58 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 19.52 % 15.50 % 17.49 % 14.70 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.06 % 4.23 % 4.09 % 4.21 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.10 % 4.30 % 4.14 % 4.28 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 64.81 % 64.94 % 65.01 % 66.48 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,169 $ 27,866 $ 76,666 $ 51,121 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,617 1,796 4,862 3,268 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,786 $ 29,662 $ 81,528 $ 54,389 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,442,388 $ 1,139,876 $ 1,389,612 $ 1,076,083 Less average goodwill 410,642 325,781 401,207 288,185 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,868 46,363 48,188 41,961 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 981,878 767,732 940,217 745,937 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.56 % 9.81 % 11.13 % 9.58 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.52 % 15.50 % 17.49 % 14.70 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 106,708 $ 101,409 $ 209,663 $ 192,993 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,268 1,575 2,680 3,119 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)



$ 107,976 $ 102,984 $ 212,343 $ 196,112 Average earning assets $ 10,552,166 $ 9,614,800 $ 10,342,229 $ 9,238,391 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.06 % 4.23 % 4.09 % 4.21 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)



4.10 % 4.30 % 4.14 % 4.28 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Average Balances Assets $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 $ 11,371,247 $ 11,291,289 $ 10,643,306 Loans, net of unearned 7,648,562 7,412,855 7,436,497 7,462,176 7,123,182 Deposits 9,790,756 9,356,204 9,596,807 9,530,743 9,018,945 Earning assets 10,552,166 10,129,957 10,225,409 10,154,591 9,614,800 Interest bearing liabilities 6,872,449 6,622,149 6,557,185 6,544,949 6,205,187 Common stockholders' equity 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 1,263,226 1,139,876 Total stockholders' equity 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 1,263,795 1,140,814 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 981,878 898,092 849,851 819,966 767,732 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.55 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.05 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.58 % 9.81 % Annualized return on average tangible common

equity (non-GAAP)(1) 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % 17.31 % 15.50 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.12 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % 4.32 % 4.23 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % 4.38 % 4.30 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 64.81 % 65.23 % 59.35 % 62.51 % 64.94 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 $ 33,697 $ 27,866 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,617 2,245 2,048 2,075 1,796 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,786 $ 33,742 $ 34,189 $ 35,772 $ 29,662 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,442,388 $ 1,336,250 $ 1,290,691 $ 1,263,226 $ 1,139,876 Less average goodwill 410,642 391,668 391,668 391,668 325,781 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,868 46,490 49,172 51,592 46,363 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 981,878 $ 898,092 $ 849,851 $ 819,966 $ 767,732 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.58 % 9.81 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % 17.31 % 15.50 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 $ 110,678 $ 101,409 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,268 1,412 1,565 1,544 1,575 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 107,976 $ 104,367 $ 111,848 $ 112,222 $ 102,984 Average earning assets $ 10,552,166 $ 10,129,957 $ 10,225,409 $ 10,154,591 $ 9,614,800 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % 4.32 % 4.23 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % 4.38 % 4.30 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 106,708 $ 101,409 $ 209,663 $ 192,993 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,268 1,575 2,680 3,119 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 107,976 102,984 212,343 196,112 Noninterest income 32,061 27,634 58,778 52,350 Securities (gains)/losses, net (3,580 ) 259 (5,155 ) (1,182 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (112 ) (71 ) (370 ) (43 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 364 216 953 218 Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 136,709 $ 131,022 $ 266,549 $ 247,455 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 75,098 $ 88,882 $ 163,328 $ 172,528 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 3,313 2,274 6,155 4,137 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,465 — 1,940 — (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (18,286 ) 1,528 (21,290 ) 1,331 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 88,606 $ 85,080 $ 173,296 $ 164,496 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.81 % 64.94 % 65.01 % 66.48 %





Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 $ 110,678 $ 101,409 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,268 1,412 1,565 1,544 1,575 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 107,976 104,367 111,848 112,222 102,984 Noninterest income 32,061 26,717 27,045 29,765 27,634 Securities (gains)/losses, net (3,580 ) (1,575 ) (48 ) 145 259 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (112 ) (258 ) (115 ) (54 ) (71 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 364 589 58 (230 ) 216 Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 136,709 $ 129,840 $ 138,788 $ 141,848 $ 131,022 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 75,098 $ 88,230 $ 88,821 $ 92,539 $ 88,882 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 3,313 2,842 2,592 2,626 2,274 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,465 475 3,895 338 — (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) 912 1,528 Restructuring expenses — 3,227 — — — Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 88,606 $ 84,690 $ 82,369 $ 88,663 $ 85,080 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.81 % 65.23 % 59.35 % 62.51 % 64.94 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 $ 37.14 $ 36.44 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 $ 24.33 $ 23.53 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 34,473,029 34,438,445 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % 7.70 % 7.46 % Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,521,787 $ 1,372,102 $ 1,325,175 $ 1,280,393 $ 1,254,809 Less goodwill 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 52,698 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 $ 838,654 $ 810,443 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 34,473,029 34,438,445 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 $ 37.14 $ 36.44 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 $ 24.33 $ 23.53 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 $ 838,654 $ 810,443 Total assets (GAAP) $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920 Less goodwill 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 52,698 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,680,475 $ 10,876,190 $ 10,968,859 $ 10,893,393 $ 10,857,554 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % 7.70 % 7.46 % Loan Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 6,230,372 $ 5,745,051 $ 5,731,712 $ 5,610,953 $ 5,721,138 Residential mortgage 613,707 630,433 673,603 676,941 683,051 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 549,404 544,805 565,408 574,048 562,353 Consumer 461,802 412,573 440,158 506,181 512,899 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (2,234 ) (1,318 ) (3,184 ) (2,630 ) (1,744 ) Total loans held to maturity $ 7,853,051 $ 7,331,544 $ 7,407,697 $ 7,365,493 $ 7,477,697 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 23.12 % 20.88 % 17.22 % 20.99 % 21.09 % Full time equivalent employees 2,040 1,976 2,045 2,124 2,216 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 62,639 $ 61,963 $ 61,221 $ 61,324 $ 58,656 Provision for loan losses 4,918 1,635 9,681 5,238 4,831 Charge-offs (4,780 ) (1,950 ) (9,777 ) (6,120 ) (3,164 ) Recoveries 1,073 991 838 779 1,001 Balance, end of period $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 $ 61,221 $ 61,324 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 79,619 $ 77,294 $ 71,943 $ 73,060 $ 69,376 Loans past due ninety days or more 285 1,706 726 154 54 Other real estate owned 6,646 5,391 6,153 11,908 11,074 Other repossessed assets 39 8 459 495 499 Total nonperforming assets $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 3,539 $ 3,460 $ 4,026 $ 4,180 $ 4,012 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 $ 77,052 Net loan charge offs (3,707 ) (959 ) (8,939 ) (5,341 ) (2,163 ) New nonperforming loans 13,688 15,314 17,332 16,965 16,254 Acquired nonperforming assets 230 — — — 7,973 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (6,246 ) (6,238 ) (6,065 ) (5,085 ) (15,696 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (1,288 ) (2,092 ) (8,390 ) (1,064 ) (1,541 ) OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net (487 ) (462 ) (230 ) (886 ) (993 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. — (445 ) (44 ) 25 117 Balance, end of period $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.93 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.12 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 0.98 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.72 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 79.91 % 79.29 % 85.27 % 83.62 % 88.32 % Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.21 % 0.62 % 0.30 % (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,217,863 $ 16,123 2.92 % $ 2,169,016 $ 15,876 2.97 % $ 1,890,468 $ 12,270 2.60 % Nontaxable(1) 324,164 3,233 4.00 391,724 3,915 4.05 448,844 4,537 4.05 Total securities 2,542,027 19,356 3.05 2,560,740 19,791 3.13 2,339,312 16,807 2.88 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 424,262 2,299 2.17 218,445 1,292 2.40 211,414 768 1.46 Federal funds sold — — — 560 4 2.90 — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 5,968,424 82,328 5.53 5,745,180 78,083 5.51 5,403,447 71,301 5.29 Residential mortgage 676,465 8,238 4.88 673,682 7,179 4.32 685,005 7,562 4.43 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 558,128 7,581 5.45 554,506 7,301 5.34 542,249 6,850 5.07 Consumer 445,545 6,517 5.87 439,487 6,479 5.98 492,481 9,192 7.49 Fees on loans 1,952 — 2,004 — 2,504 — Less: allowance for loan losses (62,685 ) — — (62,643 ) — — (59,108 ) — — Net loans 7,585,877 106,616 5.64 7,350,212 101,046 5.58 7,064,074 97,409 5.53 Total earning assets 10,552,166 128,271 4.88 % 10,129,957 122,133 4.89 % 9,614,800 114,984 4.80 % Nonearning Assets 1,156,372 1,137,257 1,028,506 Total Assets $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 $ 10,643,306 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,360,355 $ 11,895 0.89 % $ 5,121,179 $ 10,083 0.80 % $ 4,748,306 $ 5,535 0.47 % Time deposits 1,142,842 4,243 1.49 1,034,744 3,130 1.23 1,041,590 2,448 0.94 Short-term borrowings 92,977 338 1.46 195,390 889 1.85 152,576 547 1.44 Other borrowings 276,275 3,819 5.54 270,836 3,664 5.49 262,715 3,470 5.30 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,872,449 20,295 1.18 % 6,622,149 17,766 1.09 % 6,205,187 12,000 0.78 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,287,559 3,200,281 3,229,049 Accrued interest and other liabilities 106,142 108,534 68,256 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,393,701 3,308,815 3,297,305 Stockholders' Equity 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,140,814 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 $ 10,643,306 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 107,976 $ 104,367 $ 102,984 Net interest spread(1) 3.70 % 3.80 % 4.02 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.30 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,193,576 $ 31,999 2.94 % $ 1,847,858 $ 23,847 2.60 % Nontaxable(1) 357,757 7,148 4.03 448,743 9,067 4.07 Total securities 2,551,333 39,147 3.09 2,296,601 32,914 2.89 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 321,922 3,591 2.25 173,349 1,175 1.37 Federal funds sold 278 4 2.90 — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 5,857,419 160,411 5.52 5,158,483 134,114 5.24 Residential mortgage 675,081 15,417 4.61 663,711 14,413 4.38 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 556,327 14,882 5.39 528,093 12,854 4.91 Consumer 442,533 12,996 5.92 475,731 17,852 7.57 Fees on loans 3,956 — 4,420 — Less: allowance for loan losses (62,664 ) — — (57,577 ) — — Net loans 7,468,696 207,662 5.61 6,768,441 183,653 5.47 Total earning assets 10,342,229 250,404 4.88 9,238,391 217,742 4.75 Nonearning Assets 1,146,866 965,670 Total Assets $ 11,489,095 $ 10,204,061 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,241,428 $ 21,978 0.85 % $ 4,554,484 $ 9,326 0.41 % Time deposits 1,089,091 7,373 1.37 975,129 4,423 0.91 Short-term borrowings 143,901 1,227 1.72 150,171 815 1.09 Other borrowings 273,570 7,483 5.52 271,391 7,066 5.25 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,747,990 38,061 1.14 5,951,175 21,630 0.73 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,244,161 3,107,552 Accrued interest and other liabilities 107,332 68,313 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,351,493 3,175,865 Stockholders' Equity 1,389,612 1,077,021 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,489,095 $ 10,204,061 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 212,343 $ 196,112 Net interest spread(1) 3.74 % 4.02 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 4.14 % 4.28 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,261,591 $ 2,214,105 $ 2,307,284 $ 2,300,018 $ 2,295,261 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,680,539 1,550,487 1,480,914 1,523,447 1,500,108 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,534,236 1,500,024 1,492,555 1,465,020 1,466,311 Bank of Blue Valley(2) 1,319,226 564,833 571,012 592,786 602,630 First Bank & Trust 1,088,796 1,099,759 1,109,929 1,112,464 1,123,559 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,042,463 1,031,305 1,114,352 1,051,160 1,034,075 Illinois Bank & Trust 852,830 810,357 804,907 795,132 815,905 Premier Valley Bank 847,076 855,473 849,696 851,358 846,215 Arizona Bank & Trust 732,783 669,806 658,714 650,032 653,596 Minnesota Bank & Trust 631,339 657,187 666,564 649,179 660,469 Rocky Mountain Bank 503,126 489,135 490,453 492,063 504,243 Total Deposits(1) Citywide Banks $ 1,833,259 $ 1,802,701 $ 1,848,373 $ 1,905,830 $ 1,867,626 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,157,881 1,245,553 1,214,541 1,217,976 1,136,431 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,346,304 1,313,708 1,307,464 1,267,844 1,242,673 Bank of Blue Valley(2) 1,077,183 473,712 489,471 511,154 498,798 First Bank & Trust 844,793 857,313 861,629 875,170 887,181 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 892,020 872,090 927,821 891,167 874,035 Illinois Bank & Trust 769,577 735,101 715,482 726,790 753,022 Premier Valley Bank 689,384 676,849 639,194 706,125 696,460 Arizona Bank & Trust 646,728 593,089 574,762 550,530 558,895 Minnesota Bank & Trust 515,310 546,706 560,399 544,513 561,257 Rocky Mountain Bank 438,349 426,503 424,700 429,167 443,359 Net Income Citywide Banks $ 8,120 $ 7,283 $ 7,005 $ 7,762 $ 7,018 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 17,353 5,011 6,002 4,458 4,426 New Mexico Bank & Trust 7,634 7,847 6,007 7,104 7,043 Bank of Blue Valley(2) 3,505 1,172 324 165 961 First Bank & Trust 3,099 2,792 3,334 3,932 1,925 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 2,516 4,707 3,229 3,735 2,470 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,751 2,632 2,180 2,419 2,421 Premier Valley Bank 2,763 2,411 2,930 3,006 2,664 Arizona Bank & Trust 3,110 2,780 1,951 2,660 3,623 Minnesota Bank & Trust 1,980 1,454 1,038 2,167 581 Rocky Mountain Bank 779 1,358 1,230 1,210 1,185 (1) Includes deposits held for sale. (2) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company.

