Mountain America Credit Union Awards 15 Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union congratulates its 2019 scholarship winners. So far this year, Mountain America has awarded 15 scholarships, totaling over $20,000.

“Mountain America is honored to support students who are making a difference in their communities,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “By investing in future generations, we help ensure strong communities and economic growth.”

Mountain America Scholarships

Three students were awarded the Mountain America Scholarship, which is available to Mountain America Credit Union members and their families. Mountain America members— Toshihiro Davis (technology and trades), Coby Vail (community and social services), and Atalie Hovey (finance) were each awarded $2,000 to further their academic pursuits.

Mountain America Keys to Success Scholarships

Keys to Success, a program of the Success in Education Foundation, was developed to motivate students and provide the foundation for future successes. The program establishes strong goal-setting habits, recognizing students each time a student achieves a goal. In addition to providing a goal-setting track, participants have the opportunity to receive scholarships. Mountain America presented five $2,000 scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year to the following students: Kambree Russell, Henry Salinas Garcia, Guillermo Ramos Aguirre, Jeremy Chavez, and Lindy Drake.

Mountain America/Utah Public Employees’ Association Scholarship

Mountain America has provided scholarships for Utah Public Employees’ Association employees and their dependents who are also members of Mountain America for the past 19 years. This year, Mountain America awarded Emily Yang, Ella Devey, and Kasidee Lamb with a $1,000 scholarship.

Putts for Patriots

For the second year in a row, Mountain America sponsored Putts for Patriots, a fundraising golf event organized by the UVU Foundation to support the Veteran Success Center at Utah Valley University as they provide scholarships for veteran students.

For a complete list of all scholarship opportunities offered by Mountain America, please visit macu.com/scholarships

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b28a271-a0cb-4351-a7a0-6f5e7c981ef0

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com

Mountain America representatives present the 2019 finance scholarship to Atalie Hovey.



