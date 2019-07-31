Left or Right, Which Way? New book with choices for American Evangelical Christians

Book information

Following Jesus challenges for American Evangelical Christians

In this book the reader is encouraged to reflect, to ask and answer questions, while examining Jesus' life and ethical teachings” — Mary Theresa Webb, PhD, author of Following Jesus in the Age of Trump

MAITLAND, FL—Dr. Mary Theresa Webb calls all Christians to follow Christ’s example, regardless of political party, in Following Jesus in the Age of Trump ($17.49, paperback, 9781545664285; $8.99, e-book, 9781545664292). She shares teachings from history and the Bible, particularly the Beatitudes that provide a compass for Christians who desire to walk Jesus’ narrow way.

2000 years of Christian history stand and will not change.



Dr. Mary Theresa Webb is an evangelical Christian who holds a Masters in Education, a certificate as a Pastoral Counselor with a degree in biblical and ethical studies from the Anglican Trinity School for Ministry, and a doctorate in Addiction Intervention. She is also the author of: Memories and Miracles: Stories and Reflections on Russians from an American Missionary; Who's Calling? Ministry Discernment, Disasters, Restoration; Thaddeus Stevens: An Inconvenient Hero; Tree of Life, Addiction Recovery and God’s Grace; and Healing Bruised Souls: A Church Training Manual.



