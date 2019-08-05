Myrtle Beach Resort Announces New Partnership with Darlington Raceway

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Shore Oceanfront Hotel , a boutique oceanfront resort located in the northern section of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, officially announced the partnership and three year agreement as the Official Myrtle Beach Resort for Darlington Raceway . Darlington Raceway is one of the long-standing NASCAR race tracks located near Darlington, South Carolina. Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500during the Labor Day Weekend. The sponsorship includes a unique collaboration enhanced by branded content. Darlington Raceway will prominently feature North Shore Oceanfront Resort branded marketing message with the raceway’s signage along with other fan-based materials during both Labor Day Weekend races -the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 and NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500. North Shore Hotel will also benefit from the raceway’s local and corporate events, which will generate additional visibility among track visitors throughout the year.“North Shore Hotel strives to work with companies having regional ties, we are delighted to partner with Darlington Raceway which makes the perfect partner for us. The access and marketing activations the raceway provides enables us to connect with so many race fans that travel to Myrtle Beach for vacations is phenomenal,” said Chris Crowl, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sands Resorts. “One of the most memorable things we provide as a resort is a top-notch guest experience, and teaming up with national events with that same objective enhances our brand.”“This partnership will help drive brand awareness throughout our southeast market of travelers and with Nascar fans everywhere looking for a great beach vacation,” said Eddie Frazier, owner and CEO of North Shore Oceanfront Hotel has long-standing roots with Nascar and Bojangles – the official sponsor of the Southern 500 race. “Further establishing our brand presence with Nascar, its awesome fan base and throughout the southeast is a huge priority for our oceanfront hotel, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Darlington Raceway”. “We’ve seen a tremendous response from our previous hotel guests to the recent upgraded features and amenities of our newly branded North Shore Hotel and I’m excited to continue sharing that with our future guests.” The partnership between the two corporations spotlights a continued trend of like-minded organizations that specialize in offering its guest memorable experiences that will keep them coming back year after year.About North Shore Oceanfront HotelAs a member of Sands Resorts nestled in a perfect oceanfront location of the upscale Myrtle Beach "Golden Mile" community, North Shore Hotel is within minutes of many popular attractions including the Carolina Opry, Broadway at the Beach, Pirates Voyage Dinner Theater, Duplin Winery, Barefoot Landing, Alabama Theater and so much more.Come discover your next beach vacation experience at North Shore Oceanfront Hotel. For more information or to make reservations, call (800) 959-6418 or visit the all-new northshoremyrtlebeach.com



