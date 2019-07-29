Associa McKay Management Named as Management Company for Six New Communities

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, AL, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected as the management company for six new single-family home communities, including one large-scale association, in Birmingham, Alabama.



These exceptional properties offer residents a variety of amenities and are conveniently located near family-friendly restaurants, shopping, parks, and recreational areas.



“We are honored to be chosen as the new managing agent for these properties and are excited to partner with their board of directors,” stated Jada Hilyer, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa McKay Management president. “Our branch continues to focus on providing our clients with the best services available in Alabama and expanding our client outreach.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell
Associa
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com



