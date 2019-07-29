Air Methods Announces New Base in Habersham Community

New base location brings critical care in the air services to residents, providing lifesaving care in emergency situations

AirLife Georgia, a division of Air Methods, announced that AirLife Georgia 2 will now be based at the old Habersham Airport terminal. The new base location will ensure that residents in Habersham and the surrounding area have access to air medical services and the new location will result in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations.

AirLife Georgia 2, along with all air medical services, provides essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

The decision to move the base from Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) to Habersham comes after an extensive review of the local area and its needs. Since NGMC has expanded its trauma center, Air Methods and local community and hospital leaders recognized the growing need for an air medical service that would be able to serve Habersham and the surrounding area.

“We are consistently reviewing ways that we can support our residents with the best possible resources, including medical options,” stated Habersham County Manager Phil Sutton. “AirLife Georgia’s 5-year commitment to our community is a testament to everyone’s belief that this is a critical service. I believe this community-based helicopter program will provide our citizens with the best opportunity to reach a trauma center within the critical golden hour to help reduce response times during life threatening emergencies.”

AirLife Georgia 2 will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to Habersham and surrounding communities. The base will be staffed by 14 crew members, including pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics, and it will operate a Eurocopter EC130 helicopter.

“We are very excited to be joining the Habersham community and to be able to provide increased access to care to the north Georgia region,” said Joe Pardue, area manager at AirLife Georgia. “Over the last decade, AirLife Georgia has had the privilege of being stationed at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where we have been able to work closely with the community to address their needs. Over the last few years, the hospital has greatly expanded and has become a vital care provider for emergent needs in the region. After extensive discussions with leadership at the medical center and those in Habersham County, it was determined that moving to Habersham County would be best for the community so that we can provide critical care in the air services for those in a region where access to care is more limited.”

About AirLife Georgia

AirLife Georgia – a part of Air Methods – has seven bases around metro Atlanta and serves all of Northern Georgia, as well as part of Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Started in 1998, the organization is devoted to ensuring patients receive our full expertise, resources, and focus to preserve and enhance their lives until they are delivered to definitive care.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Media Contacts:

