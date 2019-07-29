New JCET 12 Inch Wafer Bumping Line in Advanced Flip Chip South Korea Factory Ramps into High Volume

/EIN News/ -- INCHEON, South Korea, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (‘JCET’) has moved into volume production with its new 12 inch wafer bumping line which is located in Class 100 and Class 1000 clean room space in its state of the art assembly and test facility in Incheon, South Korea. Production volumes are already being shipped to JCET customers with several additional leading industry device manufacturers qualifying the line for shipments over the next few quarters.



Automotive, wireless, computing and other devices have already been qualified on this new bumping line which has now become an integral part of JCETs advanced flip chip packaging offerings in Korea. The line currently offers both lead free and copper column bump types with bump pitches as tight as 90um and down to 40um possible.

“We are proud to offer an additional source for bumping within the JCET group of factories,” stated JCET CEO, Dr. Heung Lee Choon. “The demand for bumping services as part of a full turnkey assembly and test solution continues to grow exponentially and this new line enables us to provide this value added service at two of our regional manufacturing hubs,” continued Dr. Lee.

JCET’s campus in South Korea opened in 2015 and is a short drive from Incheon International Airport. This campus’ manufacturing facilities provide assembly and test of Flip Chip, Package-on-Package (PoP), Wafer-Level and Advanced System-in-Package solutions. JCET is the largest OSAT in China and the third largest in the world with factories in China, South Korea and Singapore.

Forward-Looking Statements

About JCET

Founded in 1972, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (“JCET”) is one of the top semiconductor packaging and test providers in the world and the largest provider in China. With full turnkey services encompassing design and characterization, wafer bump, packaging and test, JCET is a strategic partner for semiconductor companies across a broad range of markets and applications. The comprehensive packaging portfolio of JCET and its subsidiaries include discrete, leaded, laminate, flip chip, Molded Interconnect System, wafer level packaging and System-in-Package technologies. Headquartered in Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China, JCET has an extensive global manufacturing base with operations in China, Singapore and South Korea. JCET is a publicly-traded company that is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.jcetglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Stai

Deputy Director, Marketing Communications

Tel: (209) 534-6398

email: christopher.stai@statschippac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7940c28a-6a10-4a6c-83c2-cf9a4e5dfcc5

JCET's South Korea Factory JCET's Advanced Flip Chip South Korea Factory



