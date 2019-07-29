PGR orders seizure of former INEA director property

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 29 - At least thirteen buildings, six vehicles and a football training center in the Sequele district of Luanda, belonging to former director of the Angolan National Roads Institute (INEA), Joaquim Sebastião, were ordered to be seized by the Public Prosecution Service magistrate. from the National Asset Recovery Service, ANGOP learned from an authorized source.,

The State has filed a criminal case against the former INEA director, for embezzlement and other illicit acts, which is currently running at the Attorney General's Office (PGR). For this reason, Joaquim Sebastião is detained preventively. All the appeals he filed for annulment of custody were rejected by the court.

When PGR began investigations, the former INEA director voluntarily declared 30 properties in Angola, Portugal and Brazil, and a dozen vehicles. The state agreed that one of the Luanda houses and two vehicles would remain in his possession, but all other assets should be seized.

Among the properties located in Angola are a complex located in Kikuxi, near Luanda, with a golf course and where horses are bred, as well as a luxury villa in Talatona, which, according to the National Asset Recovery Service, they must be returned to the State, but Joaquim Sebastião refuses to surrender them.

The Prosecutor's Office has given a deadline until Monday, July 29, for the former INEA director to surrender his residence in Talatona and move to one of his houses in other noble districts of Luanda, of his choice. Joaquim Sebastião, should also return the other real estate and vehicles in Angola, except for two cars.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.