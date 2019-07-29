CDOR, SKIS, OMCM, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Condor’s agreement to be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust. Shareholders of Condor will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-condor-hospitality-trust-inc .

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: SKIS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Peak Resorts’ agreement to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. Shareholders of Peak Resorts will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Peak Resorts owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-peak-resorts-inc .

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to OmniComm’s agreement to be acquired by Anju Software, Inc. Shareholders of OmniComm will receive $0.41032 in cash for each share of OmniComm common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-omnicomm-systems-inc .

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”). Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc .

