Franchise Business Review Welcomes Jay Arbelo as Research Analyst

Jay Arbelo, Research Analyst, Franchise Business Review

Leading Franchise Market Research Firm Welcomes New Faces, Accelerates Research, Client Success and Marketing Capabilities

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review is pleased to welcome Jay Arbelo to its research team as a Research Analyst.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and publishes research ranking the top franchises in North America. Research is currently open to franchise brands to be included in the Top Franchises for 2020.Jay is responsible for managing our research and data analysis projects, identifying key insights from our data, and overseeing the development of additional research reporting tools and capabilities. Before joining FBR, Jay spent 14 years at Snap Surveys where he oversaw Research Services, Training, and Technical Support and was responsible for the implementation of software, training, upgrades, consultancy and research projects for over 750 clients across the Americas.“We are thrilled to welcome Jay Arbelo to our research team. His expertise in analyzing quantitative and qualitative data combined with his extensive experience driving user success will enable FBR to build and improve upon our 15-year tradition of providing clients with data-driven insights that drive franchise performance,” said Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review. "The reporting and data capabilities he brings to the team, combined with recent investments in our client support and marketing staff, ensure that FBR is poised for strategic growth and will continue to empower franchise buyers and help franchisors strengthen their systems.”In addition to Jay, FBR is also pleased to welcome Emily Bryant, Client Success Manager; Will Zimmermann, Digital Marketing Manager; and Samantha Granville, Content and Social Media Manager.Emily Bryant recently joined FBR as a Client Success Manager. She is responsible for facilitating franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement surveys for FBR’s clients and helping them maximize the survey data to meet their business objectives. Emily has an extensive background in product education, eLearning, and instructional design.William Zimmermann, FBR’s Digital Marketing Manager, is responsible for helping to grow website traffic, user engagement, and conversions, as well as generate awareness of our products and services through digital media. Will is experienced in marketing and product design, and is a former franchise owner/operator.Samantha Granville also joined FBR’s marketing team as Content and Social Media Manager. In that role she supports the creation and distribution of FBR’s print magazine, and manages social media and PR efforts. Previously she managed the social media presence for an international professional association and coordinated content for the New Hampshire Film Festival.About Our ResearchFranchise Business Review provides franchisors with benchmarking data on franchisee satisfaction. Each year, we survey thousands of franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We provide franchisors with quantitative and qualitative data to help them analyze performance gaps in their system and identify opportunities to increase franchisee satisfaction, profitability, and overall brand success. Additionally, we publish annual lists of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Research on the Top Franchises for 2020 is now underway. To learn more about how to participate, visit www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

