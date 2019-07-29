Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market. The OEMs and government regulatory authorities are taking necessary steps to improve transportation by addressing major challenges like road accidents, traffic congestion, and the cost of transportation. The high scale of growth of the automotive industry is consequently persuading the use of several sensors technologies to make driving comfortable, luxurious, and safe. The governments of various countries have also made mandates for features like Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). Numerous safety features have been developed to assist the driver and lower the number of accidents. Most of the electric vehicle makers are integrating ADAS systems in their electric cars to make it safe. For instance, the European Union (EU) has mandated the automotive makers to apt ADAS systems such as LDWS and AEBS in all heavy commercial vehicles deliberating over 7,000 Kilograms.

Adaptive Cruise Control system holds the largest market share of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is the leading system of the entire ADAS market during the forecast period 2019-2025. ACC provides much better driver safety and aids to avoid fatal road accidents. ACC is a critical part of the self-driving cars of the near future. Tire pressure monitoring system is anticipated to have significant penetration in the overall market owing to their low prices and easy aftermarket availability. Forward collision warning is expected to grow with a significant growth rate due to its requirement to assist the driver in mitigating the collisions. Its application with AEB units boosts the probability of avoiding the vehicle collisions. Moreover, a significant drop in the electronic component prices has encouraged ADAS technology adoption.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4158697-global-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-by

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis are the leading players of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market across the globe.

North America accounts for the largest market size in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America dominates the overall Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025, followed by Europe. The U.S is the leading country in the North America region owing to extensive research and development facilities that have made significant investments in smart automotive production methods and process automation. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth owing to rising disposable income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries like India and China, an increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries drive the growth of the ADAS Market.

Key Stakeholders

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Manufacturers

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4158697-global-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-by

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Research Framework

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Overview

Chapter 5 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By System Type

Chapter 6 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Components

Chapter 7 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Application

Chapter 10. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

Continued….



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.