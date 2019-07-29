Global Hand Dryer Market to Reach US$ 902.8 Mn by 2027 and Expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% From 2019-2027, Noted TMR

Warm Air Dryers(WAD) and Jet Air Dryers(JAD) Market is increased due to Demand for Cleaner Restrooms is Rising Across the Globe.

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘ Hand Dryer Market [Product Type: Warm Air Dryers (WAD) and Jet Air Dryers (JAD); End-user: Hotels, Food Processing and Food Service, Office Buildings, Healthcare, and Others] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027, the global hand dryer market is expected to reach US$ 902.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global hand dryer market is expected to reach 9,026.3 ‘000 units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Are You a Start-up Willing to Make it Big in the Business? Grab an Exclusive PDF Sample Report here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2994

North America is the second-largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. Demand for hand dryers from end-user such as educational institutions, hotels, food service restaurants, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), and transportation facilities is increasing across North America. The U.S. is a prominent hand dryer market in North America, followed by Canada. As per the annual survey, ‘Healthy Hand Washing Survey’, conducted by global hand dryer market player, Bradley Corporation, consumers in the U.S. are ready to spend more money at a business that has clean, well-maintained restrooms. Using hand dryers against paper towels keeps restroom cleaner. All these factors are fueling the demand for hand dryers in the U.S. and other regions across the globe. Being a developed country, hygiene and sanitation are an important part of the U.S. culture. Hand dryers help reduce the overall operation cost of keeping the restroom clean in the long run. Thus, demand for hand dryers is increasing in the U.S. and other countries in North America.

Is Something Restraining Your Company’s Growth in the Hand Dryer Market? Ask for the Report Brochure here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2994

Europe is the third-largest market for hand dryers, both in terms of value and volume. Similar to the market in North America, penetration of hand dryers is rising in Europe. Germany, the U.K., and France are prominent hand dryer markets in the region. As per PRODCOM data 2017, the unit sale of hand dryers in Europe (EU 28) was 978,300 units. Among them, the number of hand dryers manufactured in Europe and sold in Europe were 247,009 units. The U.K. is a prominent manufacturer of hand dryer in Europe, and it accounts for approximately 44.0% share of the production of hand dryers in the region.

Asia Pacific is the largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. China is a prominent market for hand dryer in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. Expansion of the economy in China is boosting the demand for hand dryers across hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, and food service restaurants in the country. Japan is a developed country and hand dryers have been used in the country for a long time. Jet air hand dryers manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are gaining popularity in Japan. India is another country that is witnessing economic expansion and the growth rate of its GDP is one of the highest in the world. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for hand dryers in various end-user across India.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Hand Dryer Market, Ask for a Customized Report here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2994

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is a relatively minor market for hand dryer, both in terms of value and volume. The group of countries constituting the GCC is a prominent market in the region. The UAE, which is a part of the GCC, is witnessing an increase in construction of hotels and hospitals. This is boosting the demand for hand dryers in the country and fueling the overall demand in GCC. South Africa is the second largest hand dryer market in Middle East & Africa.

South America is the fourth largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. Brazil is a major hand dryer market in South America.

The report provides a decisive view of the global hand dryer market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry. In terms of product type, the global hand dryer market has been classified into warm air dryers (WAD) and jet air dryers (JAD). In terms of end-user, the global hand dryer market has been divided into hotels, food processing and food service, office buildings, healthcare, and others.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.

Request For Discount On This Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2994

The Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Global Hand Dryer Market, by Product Type

Warm Air Dryers (WAD)

Jet Air Dryers (JAD)

Global Hand Dryer Market, by End-user

Hotels

Food Processing and Food Service

Office Buildings

Healthcare

Others

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



Browse More Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports

Popular Report by TMR:

Medical Mattress Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-mattress-market.html

Maternity Bra Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/maternity-bra-market.html

Full Body Scanners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/full-body-scanners-market.html

Electric Dryer Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-dryer-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://www.redfoxinfo.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.