SurveyMonkey Expands Executive Team to Grow Enterprise and Self-Serve Businesses

SurveyMonkey Taps Silicon Valley Veterans as Vice President of Communications, Vice President of Growth Marketing, and Vice President of Sales Operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced three new executive hires to help lead the company’s next phase of growth and expansion: DuVal Hicks, vice president of sales operations; Lara Sasken Lindenbaum, vice president of communications; and Denis Scott, vice president of growth marketing.



“DuVal, Lara, and Denis each bring nearly 20 years of experience in their respective fields and proven leadership managing successful teams,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. “All three new hires will play a critical role in SurveyMonkey’s key priorities—scaling our enterprise sales go-to-market strategy, strengthening our self-service business, growing our international presence, and informing current and future customers about how SurveyMonkey helps organizations around the world transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.”

DuVal Hicks joins SurveyMonkey as vice president of sales operations. He will be instrumental in scaling enterprise sales worldwide by refining the company’s go-to-market strategy, sales processes, and enablement functions. DuVal previously served as senior director of sales strategy and execution at Informatica. Prior to Informatica, he spent 17 years in numerous sales leadership roles at Hitachi Data Systems, where he significantly grew global software and services revenue as senior director of global sales operations.

As vice president of communications, Lara Sasken Lindenbaum leads SurveyMonkey’s internal and external communications vision, strategy, and execution. A Silicon Valley veteran, she joins SurveyMonkey from Facebook, where she served as corporate communications director. Prior to Facebook, she was senior director of communications at GoPro, where she led corporate and innovation communications and served as co-chair of the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council.

Denis Scott will lead the expansion of SurveyMonkey’s self-serve business as vice president of growth marketing, focusing on programs designed to stimulate user acquisition, engagement, and retention. He joins the team from Lyft, where he served as the vice president of product marketing, honed his customer-first approach to marketing, and also oversaw numerous other teams. He was previously vice president of consumer marketing at OpenTable and has held marketing roles at Gap Inc. and The Clorox Company.

This announcement follows the news that Debbie Clifford joined SurveyMonkey as chief financial officer, a celebrated addition that made SurveyMonkey one of the few tech companies with 50% or more of its executive team comprised of women.

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

