Semiconductor Sensors: Worldwide Market Insights & Forecasts to 2023 with Detailed Analysis on Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments

Increasing adoption of MEMS



The semiconductor sensors market is witnessing an increased adoption of MEMS technology that uses the technique of microfabrication to manufacture miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements. The increasing use of miniaturized semiconductor components in consumer electronics devices will accelerate the demand for MEMS sensor, which will help the market register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Emergence of sensor fusion technology



The sensor fusion technology is gaining immense popularity owing to its ability to get a highly accurate and reliable view of data. Sensor fusion technology enables smart devices to combine data from various sensors including gyroscopes, compass, and accelerometers to calculate elevation, linear translation, gravity, direction, and rotation. As the demand for integrating semiconductor sensors in smart electronic devices and systems grows across end-user segments, the demand for sensor fusion will rise.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such as growing demand for CMOS image sensors, increasing adoption of MEMS, and increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. However, design complexity, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry, and effect of temperature on sensor performance may hamper the growth of the semiconductor sensors industry over the forecast period.



Segment Coverage



The semiconductor sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and other end users. This analysis also considers the sales of semiconductor sensors in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In 2018, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global semiconductor sensors market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor sensors manufacturers, that include:

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.



Also, the semiconductor sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of strategic partnerships and collaborations

Increase in HMI-related patents

Emergence of sensor fusion technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

