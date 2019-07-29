Semiconductor Sensors: Worldwide Market Insights & Forecasts to 2023 with Detailed Analysis on Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments
Increasing adoption of MEMS
The semiconductor sensors market is witnessing an increased adoption of MEMS technology that uses the technique of microfabrication to manufacture miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements. The increasing use of miniaturized semiconductor components in consumer electronics devices will accelerate the demand for MEMS sensor, which will help the market register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Emergence of sensor fusion technology
The sensor fusion technology is gaining immense popularity owing to its ability to get a highly accurate and reliable view of data. Sensor fusion technology enables smart devices to combine data from various sensors including gyroscopes, compass, and accelerometers to calculate elevation, linear translation, gravity, direction, and rotation. As the demand for integrating semiconductor sensors in smart electronic devices and systems grows across end-user segments, the demand for sensor fusion will rise.
Market Dynamics
The report also looks at factors such as growing demand for CMOS image sensors, increasing adoption of MEMS, and increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. However, design complexity, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry, and effect of temperature on sensor performance may hamper the growth of the semiconductor sensors industry over the forecast period.
Segment Coverage
The semiconductor sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and other end users. This analysis also considers the sales of semiconductor sensors in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2018, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global semiconductor sensors market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor sensors manufacturers, that include:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Also, the semiconductor sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of strategic partnerships and collaborations
- Increase in HMI-related patents
- Emergence of sensor fusion technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
