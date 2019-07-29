Smart Stadium: Worldwide Markets to 2026 - Market Size Estimations, Forecasts, and CAGR Projections for All Segments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Stadium Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Stadium Market is expected to reach $ 23,287.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are increasing focus on delighting and engaging fans at stadiums and stringent security regulations formulated by sports governing bodies. However, high initial investment and longer wait for Return on Investment (ROI) are restraining the market growth.



Amongst software, the network management software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the large number of devices that are connected to either wired or no-wired network in stadiums, which need to be identified and monitored.



The key vendors mentioned are Huawei Technology Co Ltd, Intel Corp, NEC Corp, Cisco System Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Fujitsu, Johnson Controls, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Volteo and GP Smart Stadium.



Key Questions Answered



How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 On-Cloud



6 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Application Management Platform

6.3 Device Management Platform

6.4 Network Management Platform



7 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Digital Content Management

7.3 Stadium & Public Security

7.4 Building Automation Management

7.5 Event Management

7.6 Crowd Management

7.7 Network Management

7.8 Other Applications



8 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Service

8.3 Managed Service



9 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Solution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Ticketing

9.3 Smart Queue Buster

9.4 Smart Location Detection

9.5 Smart Navigation (Parking, Seat, POI)

9.6 Smart Event Management

9.7 Smart Displays and Digital Signage

9.8 Other Solutions



10 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Sensor

10.3 Camera

10.4 IoT Gateway

10.5 Network & Cloud

10.6 Cloud Analytics

10.7 Data Security

10.8 Other Components



11 Global Smart Stadium Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2 Intel Corp.

13.3 NEC Corp.

13.4 Cisco System Inc.

13.5 International Business Machine Corporation

13.6 Fujitsu

13.7 Johnson Controls

13.8 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

13.9 Volteo

13.10 GP Smart Stadium



