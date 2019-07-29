Saddle Up, PayByPhone Goes West to Billings, Montana

Mobile Parking App Now Available in Montana’s Largest City

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced its launch in Billings, Montana. The app is available in more than 1,000 spaces throughout Montana’s largest city.



PayByPhone is the first mobile parking payment solution commissioned by the city. This comes as Billings continues to advance its parking and sustainability initiatives. Currently, Billings is donating half of the proceeds from designated “green-domed meters” to implement beautification projects such as flower baskets and street decorations in Downtown Billings.

“PayByPhone and the City of Billings are proud to announce a new program starting Monday, July 22, 2019, that will allow customers to use their mobile phones to pay for parking at all of the 842 meters located in the downtown area,” said Tracy Scott, Parking Division Manager for the City of Billings. “The Parking Division, in conjunction with the Parking Board, are constantly striving to help make the parking process more convenient for those visiting the downtown with new parking options.”

“This is another great example of PayByPhone’s continued expansion throughout North America,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “We’re committed to partnering with communities to further sustainability and enhance the parking experience for both cities and drivers.”

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

