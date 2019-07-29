Outsell Reaches 100 Percent of Revenue Plan for First Half of 2019, Despite Weak Automotive Industry Environment

Dealers are tightening belts due to soft auto sales, but continue to invest in Outsell solutions to drive sales, service, and retention

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that it hit its revenue plan for the first half of 2019, despite a weakened auto industry environment.



In the first half of 2019, U.S. auto makers posted six straight months of decline in new car sales after a historic bull run. That has naturally affected dealers’ spending in areas such as technology. Outsell however still managed to complete two strong quarters, with revenue on plan and bookings at 99 percent of plan.

Outsell makes dealers’ lives easier with AI-driven, automated marketing communications across channels. Outsell sends personalized communications on dealers’ behalf through various channels specific to each consumer’s lifecycle stage. Each communication is tailored to individual preferences, including specific inventory matching their needs. Outsell also helps dealers identify which consumers are in market (or back in market as it relates to previous customers).

“In a weaker sales environment, dealers need Outsell more than ever,” said Mike Wethington, founder and CEO of Outsell. “Outsell helps them be more efficient and effective with marketing dollars and has built-in reporting to show dealers how much return they are getting on every dollar spent.”

Just after the close of Q2, Outsell announced several enhancements to its core platform intended to help dealers improve the accuracy and efficacy of marketing campaigns, including:

A Mileage Estimator that allows dealers to better predict what consumers might need so they can provide timely automotive service and vehicle offers and provide a better customer experience.

Single Sign On (SSO) for security and a better user experience.

A lapsed servicer preset filter to help dealers quickly identify consumer and vehicle information (including number of visits and VINs) and then easily download a quick call list that staff can use to drive visits to their service departments.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

+1-617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.