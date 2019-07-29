Smithfield Foods “Smokes Out Hunger” With 40,000 Pound Protein Donation to Food Bank of Iowa

Donation presented during Annual Smoke Out Hunger Event as part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined the Des Moines community to benefit the Food Bank of Iowa during their annual Smoke Out Hunger event. To celebrate, Smithfield donated more than 40,000 pounds of protein, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, as part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure.



“The only way we can solve hunger is by working together,” said Michelle Book, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa. “Smoke Out Hunger is an exciting way for us to come together with our community and partners like Smithfield enable us to reach more hungry individuals and provide them with wholesome meals. We could not be more grateful for this generous donation.”

Smoke Out Hunger is Des Moines’ premier BBQ event that raises money for the Food Bank of Iowa and encourages donations to support the food bank’s efforts to feed those in need throughout its 55-county service area. The annual summer event includes a lineup of local BBQ pitmasters, live music, lawn games, and activities for all ages. During the celebrations, Smithfield proudly announced the donation to support the approximately 175,000 individuals that struggle with hunger across their service area.

“We’re so proud to partner with Food Bank of Iowa to participate in this Smoke Out Hunger event,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “At Smithfield, we employ more than 4,000 Iowans and understand the need that is in our backyard. We’re humbled to be able to provide this donation to serve those in our community.”

To learn more about Smoke Out Hunger, visit foodbankiowa.org/events/smokeouthunger . For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Food Bank of Iowa

The Food Bank of Iowa acquires food from individual food donors, food drives, retail stores, food producers, wholesalers, the USDA (through The Emergency Food Assistance Program) and Field to Food Bank Initiatives. The food is distributed through a network of over 600 partner agencies—food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and others—and through four programs designed to serve Iowans in need directly. For more information, visit https://www.foodbankiowa.org/ .

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Lauren Homrich

(904) 398-5222

lhomrich@daltonagency.com Food Bank of Iowa

Dylan Lampe

(515) 867-2893

dlampe@foodbankiowa.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d92123e0-b580-49c0-8d12-b9d5cafbac3a

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Des Moines, Iowa Smithfield Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to Food Bank of Iowa during its annual Smoke Out Hunger event, to support the food bank’s efforts to alleviate hunger across more than 55 counties in the state.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.