Valneva Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Saint Herblain (France), July 29, 2019 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) as part of the evolution of its governance structure.

The newly formed SAB will consist of distinguished academic and industry professionals who will provide the Company with guidance and expert advice on Research & Development (“R&D”) strategies. The SAB remit will also include program execution considerations in the framework of innovation, market dynamics and trends.

Former Valneva Supervisory Board members, Dr. Ralf Clemens, MD, Ph.D. and Dr. Alain Munoz, MD, Ph.D., will join the SAB. Both have a deep understanding of the Company after serving on its Supervisory Board for many years. Dr. Clemens will chair the SAB.

Dr. Clemens commented, “I am pleased that Valneva has decided to establish a SAB and to chair this important group. Getting external advice from experts with various backgrounds and competencies is especially important at this stage of the company where two major, promising assets have entered late stage development and the early stage development pipeline is building up. I am also pleased that Dr. Munoz has agreed to join the SAB and to bring in his experience in pharmaceutical development and deep understanding of the company.”

Additional permanent members, complemented by ad-hoc members with strong expertise in specific areas, will join the SAB

Dr. Clemens previously headed vaccine development at GSK, Novartis and Takeda. He advises and supports several very significant organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GHIT Fund and is Member of the Board of Trustees of the International Vaccine Institute IVI. Over his years in the industry, he has led the clinical development of more than 25 different vaccines globally and published extensively in the fields of vaccines, immunization and tropical medicine.

Dr. Munoz previously served as SVP for international development at Sanofi and as SVP of the pharmaceutical division at Fournier Laboratories. Under his leadership, several important drugs, such as Plavix or Tricor, were brought from discovery to market. He serves on several boards, including Hybrigenics SA, OxThera AB and Zealand Pharma A/S.

It is anticipated that the new SAB will be fully operational by the end of 2019.

