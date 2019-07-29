Impact Assessment of Robotics in the Logistics Sector, 2019 - Growing Trend Toward Improving Productivity and Human-machine Environment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Assessment of Robotics in the Logistics Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Awareness and research initiatives of robotics technologies improving human life and intelligence have created opportunities for robotic technology developers to discover a wide range of applications across various sectors.

Efficient human-robot interaction, reduced footprint, ease of integration, reprogram ability and creation of a flexible environment are encouraging advancements of robotics in logistics.



Robotic platforms are expected to be a pivotal role in automation. Apart from automating the working environment, the adoption of robots will ease the tasks of humans associated with dangerous and hazardous tasks. In the logistics industry, robotic technologies are expected to play a quintessential role in offering effective productivity and human-machine interact ability solutions.

The scope of this research service is limited to robotics-based on its applicability in the logistics sector. This technology and innovation research service focuses on providing a snapshot of the key impact of robotics technology on sector level, social and economic front. A global patent and funding assessment on the technology development is included in the research service along with growth opportunities of robotics in the logistics sector.

Key questions addressed in the research service:

What are the key emerging applications which will have a high impact on the adoption of robotics in logistics?

What are the benefits and challenges of robotics in logistics?

What are they patent trends witnessed in the robotics area?

What are the key focus areas of technology development?

What are future growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2.0 Robotics for Logistics - Technology Status Review

2.1 Robots in the Logistics Sector- A Brief Snapshot

2.2 Market Drivers: Growing Trend Toward Improving Productivity and Human-machine Environment

2.3 Benefits of Robotics Increasing Logistics Capability

2.4 Market Challenges: High Investment Cost and Lack of Adaptability Restrict Wider Adoption

2.5 High Cost of Robotics Implementation Hindering Adoption

2.6 Key Applications of Robots in Logistics

2.7 Other Applications of Robots in the Logistics Sector

3.0 Technology Convergence Enabling Adoption of Robots in Logistics

3.1 Enabling Technologies Driving Advancements in Robotics

3.2 Technology Convergence Enabling Robotic Technologies in Logistics

3.3 Connected Warehouses and Intelligent Facilities Management Convergence scenarios Enabling Robotic Technologies in Logistics

4.0 Impact Assessment of Robotics in Logistics- Economic, Sector, and Social impact

4.1 Manufacturing and Construction Sector Employees can Improve Productivity and Reduce Injury Risk Using Robotics

4.2 Economic Impact of Robotics

4.3 Social Impact of Robotics Technologies in the Logistics Sector

5.0 Global Innovation Indicators

5.1 Global Patent Trend Analysis

5.2 Gap Analysis and Funding Trends

5.3 Innovation Ecosystem Overview

6.0 Growth Opportunities of Robots in Logistics

6.1 Improvement in Facility Performance and Performance of Complicated Tasks are Some of the Key Opportunities Created by Robots

6.2 Increased Adoption of Autonomous Solutions and Data Reliance Creates Opportunities for Robotics in Logistics

7.0 Industry Contacts



