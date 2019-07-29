Global Fluid Power Equipment Market 2019: Construction, Agriculture, Material Handling, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Machine Tools, Hydraulic Press, Plastics, Automotive, Renewable Energy
This report outlook analyzes the global fluid power equipment market in detail from 2015 to 2018 and provides the outlook for 2019. It examines the various product segments, end-user industries, and market shares, and offers a competitive analysis of the global market participants. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW).
Research Scope
This study examines the key product segments, application segments, and end-user industries in each region, and provides forecasts for 2019 by end-user industry, product segments, and individual regions. In addition, it also highlights the key fluid power trends to watch for, key end-user trends, and investment patterns in the major end-user industries. This outlook also examines future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. In this research service, the publisher's analysts examine the following product segments and end-user industries:
By Product Segments:
Hydraulics:
- Hydraulic pumps
- Hydraulic motors
- Hydraulic valves
- Hydraulic cylinders
- Hydraulic transmission
- Hydraulic filters and hydraulic accumulators
- Others (fluid connectors, auxiliary components, and other accessories)
Pneumatics:
- Hydraulic pumps
- Pneumatic valves
- Pneumatic actuators
- Pneumatic FRLs
- Pneumatic fittings
- Others (grippers, positioners, guns, and nozzles)
By End-user Industry for Hydraulics:
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Material Handling
- Oil and Gas
- Aerospace and Defense
- Machine Tools
- Hydraulic Press
- Plastics
- Automotive
- Renewable Energy
- Others (mining, commercial vehicles, marine, food and beverage, water and wastewater, chemicals, packaging, semiconductors, pulp and paper, and other niche and customized applications)
By End-user Industry for Hydraulics:
- Automotive
- Food Processing and Packaging
- Chemicals, Plastics, and Oil
- Material Handling and Assembly
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Metalworking
- Paper and Printing
- Wood and Ceramic
- Life Sciences
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others (construction, metals and mining, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, and textiles)
Following several years of decline owing to the oil and gas downturn and the knock-on effects on surrounding industries, the fluid power equipment market has demonstrated a strong recovery in the last few years. While economic sentiment has remained positive, recent geopolitical events threaten to dampen global economic prospects with an imminent slowdown.
The commoditization of fluid power product equipment adds to the price pressure, which is already getting strained due to supply chain constraints, the trade war, and the presence of low-cost manufacturers. However, increased focus on energy-efficient products and technological advancement are expected to help manufacturers differentiate their solutions. North America, home to the largest economy in the world, continues to go from strength to strength in the oil and gas industry, as well as, in the off-highway vehicle sector.
Similarly, Asia-Pacific, which is home to the two fastest-growing major economies in the world, is another key growth engine for this market due to the rising wealth in the region and the growth of the manufacturing sector. The Chinese Government's One Belt One Road Policy' is expected to continue to spur investments in infrastructure and logistics, driving growth in the construction and material handling sectors, while in the long-term, Made in China initiative will continue to push China in the direction of self-sufficiency for its technology needs. With greater penetration of smart solutions across key end-user sectors, the threat posed by electrification is also expected to be mitigated to some extent.
As some industries are expected to experience a significant slowdown in 2019, technological differentiation is the key to navigating the market slowdown successfully and emerging stronger for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings - Key Highlights of 2018
Top Short-term Trends
Top Medium- and Long-term Trends
Market Engineering Measurements
Regional Revenue Snapshot
Market Share Analysis - Hydraulics
Market Share Analysis - Pneumatics
End-user Industry Outlook
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Market Definitions - Hydraulics
Market Segmentation - Hydraulics
End-user Segmentation - Hydraulics
Market Definitions - Pneumatics
Market Segmentation - Pneumatics
End-user Segmentation - Pneumatics
Geographic Scope
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Market Segmentation
Market Distribution Channels
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019
Top Global Economic Trends in 2018
Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019
Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
World GDP Growth Snapshot
World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
4. Global Fluid Power Outlook for 2019
Market Engineering Measurements
Fluid Power Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split
Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split
Market Shares - Global
Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split
Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split
Market Shares - Global
5. Key Fluid Power Trends to Watch
Widespread Adoption of 3D printing
Component and Enterprise IIoT Implementation
Leak-detection Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency
Hybridization Theme to Continue in the Long Term
Digital Twin for Enhanced Operational Visibility
Shift From Product-based to Outcome-based Business Models
Mandatory Industrial Cybersecurity
Robotics Adoption to Increase Across the Manufacturing Sector
Operational Consulting to Enable Digital Transformation
Increase in Cloud-based Deployments Within Manufacturing
6. End-user Trends
Construction - Key Trends
Construction - Investments
Agriculture - Key Trends
Agriculture - Investments
Material Handling - Key Trends
Material Handling - Investments
Oil and Gas - Key Trends
Oil and Gas - Investments
Aerospace and Defense - Key Trends
Aerospace and Defense - Investments
Machine Tools - Key Trends
Machine Tools - Investments
Hydraulic Press - Key Trends
Hydraulic Press - Investments
Plastics - Key Trends
Plastics - Investments
Renewable Energy - Key Trends
Renewable Energy - Investments
Automotive - Key Trends
Automotive - Investments
Food Processing and Packaging - Key Trends
Food Processing and Packaging - Investments
Semiconductor and Electronics - Key Trends
Semiconductor and Electronics - Investments
Life Sciences - Key Trends
Life Sciences - Investments
7. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Hydraulics
8. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Pneumatics
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - Creating Value Through Smart Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2 - Invest in Additive Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 3 - Made in China 2025'
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Key Conclusions
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1tfh3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
