Global Rail Outlook 2019 - Digitalisation to Enhance Convenience of Passengers and Freight Customers

Electrification of railways is on a general upswing globally owing to many regions coming forward to promote greener rail systems and improve air quality. Replacement of diesel-powered locomotives with electric or alternative powertrains such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen power are becoming popular with the successful operations of hydrogen-powered rail vehicles in Germany. Europe and Asia are leaning towards complete electrification of passenger rail systems.
The demand for digitalisation of rail systems to enhance customer convenience in both freight and passenger operations is increasing rapidly. European freight operators have ordered their large fleet of freight locomotives and wagons to be retrofitted with advanced sensor technology and telemetry to keep track of freight cargo being moved. They use the technology to monitor the condition of cargo, temperature, humidity and other factors that help determine if any pre-processing of cargo is required before distribution from the final point.
Passenger rail systems carrying digital technology to provide information to the passengers, monitor rail vehicle components, transmit data to control operations and to improve passenger experience such as onboard entertainment are becoming an integral part of rolling stock production. Existing passenger rolling stock is also being upgraded to carry some of the new technology to meet the growing demand for connectivity in rail systems.
The establishment of high-speed rail (HSR) infrastructure is progressing in parts of Asia, and the United States although some of these projects face financial and political barriers. Some manufacturers are facing heavy capital expenditure owing to both the United States and China imposing punitive trade tariffs on a variety of products used in the production of rail systems and components.
Heavily set on the developments in the United States and the European Union (EU) which represent the most advanced passenger rail vehicles and huge freight rail market, this research entails the latest trends in rail vehicles, planned railway expansions and intercontinental trade networks. The rail freight transportation line connecting Europe and Asia (the Eurasian rail project) and its impact moving into the next decade, Positive Train Control (PTC) and Tier 4 emissions standards in the United States, and China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative are some of the key industry developments which are included in this research.
Digitalisation technology trends in rail systems for both freight and passenger services as well as forecasts covering rolling stock deliveries for passenger coaches, locomotives, multiple units, the total length of railway lines in all regions, length of electrified tracks, total passenger traffic, and freight volumes are provided by individual countries globally.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- 2018 - Key Highlights
- Top 5 Predictions - 2019
- Research Scope
- Overview of Forecasts
- Overview of Global Rail Traffic
- Overview of Global Rail Electrification
- Rolling Stock OEMs - Market Overview
- OEM Market Positioning
- Rail OEMs Trying to Operate across the Entire Rail Value Chain
- Consolidation Among Rail Industry Participants
Emission Standards for Rail Applications in Europe and North America
- Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Mode
- Tier 4 Engine Trends in NA
- Market Positioning of Low-emission Locomotives
- Rail Contribution to Emissions - Europe
- Proposed Stage V Particulate Emission Targets for Diesel Engines
Regional Focus - United States
- Passenger Operators Increasing their Technology Adoption
- New Generation of Locomotives from Several OEMs
- Rail Passenger Traffic Projections
- Investments in US Rail - Federal and Class 1
- Freight Railroad
- PTC and its Impact On US Class 1 Railroads
- Share of Commodities Transported by Freight Rail
- Increasingly Diverse Commodities Transported by Rail Freight
- US Locomotive Market Overview
- Wabtec - GE Transportation Merger
- Challenges to the US Rail Freight Market
- Analysis of Locomotive Feet of Class 1 Railroads
Regional Focus - Europe
- Freight Rail Traffic in Europe
- Russia and Germany - Highest Rail Freight Traffic in Europe
- European Rail Freight Caters to Extremely Diverse Industries
- Number of Wagons Estimated to Operate in Europe
- Rolling Stock in Active Service by Type, Application and Age
- Estimated Rolling Stock Deliveries
- Rolling Stock Manufacturers - Market Overview
- Market Share of Multiple Unit Deliveries
- Eurasian Rail
- Shift2Rail and Call of Horizon 2020
- Decarbonisation by 2040 and Hydrogen-Powered Rail
Digitalisation in Rail
- Digital Transformation in Rail Based On 6 Key Pillars
- Manufacturing Processes & Digital Enterprise - Digital Factories
- Manufacturing Processes & Digital Enterprise
- Future of the Product - Rolling Stock Management
- Connected Trains
- Connected Trains - Fleet Telematics Expected to See a Sharp Increase
- Signalling & Automation
- Disruptors of Routine Transportation in the United States
- Freight & Passenger Services - TaaS and MaaS
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities Based on Current Offerings and Geographic Expansion
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Passenger Rail Volumes
Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Freight Traffic
Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Rail Track Length
Forecast Tables - Global Electrified Mainline Rail Track Length
Forecast Tables - Locomotives in Mainline Service
Forecast Tables - Passenger Coaches in Mainline Service
Forecast Tables - Multiple Units in Mainline Service
Forecast Tables - Freight Wagons in Mainline Service
Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and 2019 Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
- Table of Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Eurasian Rail
- GE Transportation Merger
- Shift2Rail
- Wabtec
