Humane Society of Cobb County to Build $1M Shelter in Marietta

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humane Society of Cobb County (HSCC) has announced plans to build a one-level 2,500-square-foot shelter custom-designed to house and care for cats. The new shelter will feature a cageless environment to reduce stress, a kitten room, bonding room, and suites dedicated to cats with special needs. Groundbreaking is planned for mid-July and construction is targeted to be completed before the end of 2019.



“This is an exciting new venture for us,” said Sarah Cant, HSCC Executive Director. “The addition of this new building will have a dramatic effect on the number of animals we are able to help in Cobb County. Shelter stays for adoptable animals will be shorter, and we will be able to provide improved health and welfare for all those under our care. It will also help us to boost feline adoptions through our partnership with Java Cats Café Marietta, which serves as a foster agent for us.” Java Cats Café is located near the Marietta Square at 85 Atlanta Street SE.

The new structure will be behind the HSCC building on 553 Waterman Street and adjacent to the existing shelter at 148 Fairground Street SE, Marietta, which will remain open to provide shelter for both dogs and cats. The HSCC is also renovating their existing shelter to improve intake areas, isolation rooms, and additional housing for dogs. Southeast Design, Inc., architectural firm specializing in veterinary clinics and animal shelters, and Morton Construction, Inc., general contractor, have been selected by the HSCC to deliver outstanding design, building quality, and value for this investment.

“As an organization, we understand the importance of this project to our mission,” said HSCC Board Chair and President Stephen Imler. “This new structure will increase our ability to care for homeless animals and serve the community for a long time to come.”

The HSCC welcomes financial donations from the community to support their new shelter construction and advance their mission. Imler encourages everyone to visit the HSCC website to learn how to make secure tax-deductible donations, help fund “wish list” items for the new building, and include the HSCC in planned giving goals.

Visit www.humanecobb.org for more information.

About the Humane Society of Cobb County

The Humane Society of Cobb County (HSCC) is an independent, no-kill shelter founded in 1957, and is not affiliated with Cobb County government nor any other Humane Society local or national organization. As an independent 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, the HSCC is supported primarily by donations from the local community. Our mission is to promote humane welfare and responsible animal guardianship through educational community outreach, shelter, and spay/neuter programs. We are committed to reducing animal overpopulation and finding homes for all adoptable pets. Visit www.humanecobb.org for more information or contact 770-428-LOST (5678).

Media Contact: Sarah Cant

Executive Director

Humane Society of Cobb County

770-428-5678

sarah@humanecobb.com



