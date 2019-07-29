United States Warehouse Club Industry Guide 2019: A Clear Window on this $225.5 Billion Industry
You need club industry data and information that can set your presentation apart from competitors. The 2019 Warehouse Club Industry Guide (the 20th edition) bridges the information gap between what you know and what buyers want. At over 300 pages, the 2019 Warehouse Club Industry Guide (2019 Guide) offers suppliers a clear window on this $225.5 billion industry.
The 2019 Guide is updated with new chapters and current information such as sales and financial data, category sales data, historical information, operator profiles, key program tips and much, much more.
The 2019 Guide provides a complete overview of BJ's, Costco, Cost-U-Less, PriceSmart and Sam's Club as well as offers in-depth information on creating a successful warehouse club program.
You can easily spend spend thousands of dollars on consultants or brokers who "say" they will help you prepare to sell warehouse club buyers. Written by a former warehouse club buyer, the 2019 Guide will not only save you thousands of dollars but provide you with first-hand knowledge of what club buyers want.
Format information:
- The online version includes the complete print version in its original Word and Excel files, which can be easily cut and pasted into your own internal and external reports and presentations.
- The online version provides one year of 24/7 online access via a non-transferable login/password.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One - Industry Overview
- What is a club?
- Historical Quotes
- Club Sales Data
- Location Analysis
- Member Profile and Analysis
- In-Club Ancillary Businesses
- Member Services
- Warehouse Club Magazines
- Category SKU
- Category Sales
- Private Label
- Private Label Detail
- Web Sites
- Department Analysis
- Seasonal Analysis
- Item Basket Comparison
Chapter Two - Club Programs, Products
- Understanding Club Buyers
- Pricing Concepts
- Product Development
- Club Observations
- Marketing Money
- Product Demonstrations
- Coupons
- Packaging
- U.S. Merchants
- Product Distribution
- Brokers
- Club Industry Survey
Chapter Three - Costco Wholesale
- Costco Profile
- Costco Buying and Operating
- Costco Financials
- Costco Layout
- Costco International
- Costco Locations
- Jim Sinegal
- Sol Price
- Price Club History
- Costco History
Chapter Four - Sam's Club
- Sam's Club Profile
- Sam's Club Buying and Operating
- Sam's Club Financials
- Sam's Club Layout
- Sam's Club International
- Sam's Club Locations
- PACE Membership History
- Sam's Club History
Chapter Five - BJ's
- BJ's Profile
- BJ's Buying and Operating
- BJ's Financials
- BJ's Layout
- BJ's Locations
- BJ's History
Chapter Six - Cost-U-Less
- Cost-U-Less Profile
- Cost-U-Less Buying and Operating
- Cost-U-Less Layout
- Cost-U-Less Locations
- Cost-U-Less History
Chapter Seven - PriceSmart
- PriceSmart Profile
- PriceSmart Buying and Operating
- PriceSmart Financials
- PriceSmart Layout
- PriceSmart Locations
- PriceSmart History
Chapter Eight - Financial Past, Future
- Yearly Financial History
- Club Industry Future
