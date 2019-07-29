United States Warehouse Club Industry Guide 2019: A Clear Window on this $225.5 Billion Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Warehouse Club Industry Guide 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



You need club industry data and information that can set your presentation apart from competitors. The 2019 Warehouse Club Industry Guide (the 20th edition) bridges the information gap between what you know and what buyers want. At over 300 pages, the 2019 Warehouse Club Industry Guide (2019 Guide) offers suppliers a clear window on this $225.5 billion industry.

The 2019 Guide is updated with new chapters and current information such as sales and financial data, category sales data, historical information, operator profiles, key program tips and much, much more.

The 2019 Guide provides a complete overview of BJ's, Costco, Cost-U-Less, PriceSmart and Sam's Club as well as offers in-depth information on creating a successful warehouse club program.

You can easily spend spend thousands of dollars on consultants or brokers who "say" they will help you prepare to sell warehouse club buyers. Written by a former warehouse club buyer, the 2019 Guide will not only save you thousands of dollars but provide you with first-hand knowledge of what club buyers want.

Format information:

The online version includes the complete print version in its original Word and Excel files, which can be easily cut and pasted into your own internal and external reports and presentations.

The online version provides one year of 24/7 online access via a non-transferable login/password.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One - Industry Overview

What is a club?

Historical Quotes

Club Sales Data

Location Analysis

Member Profile and Analysis

In-Club Ancillary Businesses

Member Services

Warehouse Club Magazines

Category SKU

Category Sales

Private Label

Private Label Detail

Web Sites

Department Analysis

Seasonal Analysis

Item Basket Comparison

Chapter Two - Club Programs, Products

Understanding Club Buyers

Pricing Concepts

Product Development

Club Observations

Marketing Money

Product Demonstrations

Coupons

Packaging

U.S. Merchants

Product Distribution

Brokers

Club Industry Survey

Chapter Three - Costco Wholesale

Costco Profile

Costco Buying and Operating

Costco Financials

Costco Layout

Costco International

Costco Locations

Jim Sinegal

Sol Price

Price Club History

Costco History

Chapter Four - Sam's Club

Sam's Club Profile

Sam's Club Buying and Operating

Sam's Club Financials

Sam's Club Layout

Sam's Club International

Sam's Club Locations

PACE Membership History

Sam's Club History

Chapter Five - BJ's

BJ's Profile

BJ's Buying and Operating

BJ's Financials

BJ's Layout

BJ's Locations

BJ's History

Chapter Six - Cost-U-Less

Cost-U-Less Profile

Cost-U-Less Buying and Operating

Cost-U-Less Layout

Cost-U-Less Locations

Cost-U-Less History

Chapter Seven - PriceSmart

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart Buying and Operating

PriceSmart Financials

PriceSmart Layout

PriceSmart Locations

PriceSmart History

Chapter Eight - Financial Past, Future

Yearly Financial History

Club Industry Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/421nbp





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Superstores



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.