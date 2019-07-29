/EIN News/ --

Chicago, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Holliday & Associates Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

Chicago – July 29, 2019 – The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Holliday & Associates has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its ChargeAssist® product, including: CDMAuditor™, Price Analyzer™, Change Monitor™ and Ultimate Research Center™ (all modules within the all-in-one product suite).



Rosemary Holliday and Bud Carroll, Managing Partners, shared: “We thank HFMA, customer participants, and the Peer Review panelists for our renewal. Knowing that ChargeAssist® continues to receive the Peer Reviewed® designation makes Charge Master vendor selection easier for busy hospital teams seeking a proven solution without sales pressure or confusing messaging.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.



“We’re pleased to have Holliday & Associates renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."



View the Key Findings Report for a summary of the product ChargeAssist® performance.



About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.



About Holliday & Associates

Holliday & Associates has specialized solely in Hospital Charge Master Management since 1990. Its ChargeAssist® keystone product supports today’s Chargemaster management needs for proactive HIS system masterfile management, coding/regulatory research, pricing analysis, charge change processes, compliance monitoring and internal audits. More information on the company’s software, Charge Master consulting, and Charge Management educational solutions are available at: ChargeAssist.com.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Rosemary Holliday Holliday & Associates (530)550-0865 RHolliday@ChargeAssist.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.