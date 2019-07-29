Central & Eastern European Data Center Market Forecasts to 2024 - Over 60% of Data Center Deployments Will Install 2N Redundant Rack PDUs
The Central and Eastern Europe data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.
The report considers the present scenario of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Highlights
- The internet penetration in Eastern Europe is 74%. Russia has 90 million internet users with more than 60% of users accessing the internet through mobile devices.
- In July 2017, Russia adopted the Russia Digital Economy Program with an expected annual budget of $1.8 billion until 2025.
- Smart city development initiatives taken by governments in countries such as Austria, Poland, and Russia will fuel the growth of edge data centers in the region.
- The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region.
- Increase in lithium-ion UPS system adoption will reduce the OPEX of the facility from a UPS standpoint.
- Over 60% of data center deployments will install 2N redundant rack PDUs.
Market Insights
The growth in cloud computing to bring hyperscale investment, increased investment by colocation providers, Increased initiatives for the digital economy, and growing demand for edge data centers and increased investment in big data technology are expected to drive the datacenter investment in CEE.
Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments of the IT market in Poland. The segment generated over $250 million of revenue in 2018, whereas Austria contributed over $650 million for the same year.
Governments in Central Europe are accelerating the adoption of cloud services and moving toward e-governance. In the Central and Eastern Europe data center market, Poland is in the process of developing e-government, which aims to bring all online government services and information together at one place. CEE is becoming a center for gaming developers and software development houses, with several companies emerging as the fastest growing ones in the region.
The ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as digital leaders in CEE, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. However, manufacturing, trade, and transportation sectors are gradually increasing their digital growth in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in CEE. Currently, IoT technology has the potential to boost the digital economy by $180 billion.
Equinix, Interxion, IXcellerate, Boosteroid, DEAC, and DataLine are the prominent investors/vendors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market.
Key Deliverables
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market during the forecast period
- Classification of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Central and Eastern Europe data center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in CEE
3. Investment Opportunities in CEE
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Geography
- Poland and Austria
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Russia and the Czech Republic
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Countries
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Fujitsu
- Supermicro
- AODC
- Arup
- Astron
- Citrus Solutions
- eld
- H1 Systems
- ISG
- M+W &Exyte
- Qumak
- Warbud
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- 3data
- A1 Telekom
- CEZ Group
- De Novo
- Equinix
- Interxion
- ITL Group
- itself s.r.o.
- Lidl
- Talex
- Vapor IO
