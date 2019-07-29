Global Nanocomposites Market 2019-2024: Focus on Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Semiconductors, Coatings, Aerospace & Defense, Energy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocomposites Market by Type (Carbon Nanotubes, Nanoclay Metal Oxide, Nanofiber, Graphene), Resin Type, Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Semiconductors, Coatings, Aerospace & Defense, Energy), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanocomposites market size is estimated to be USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2024



The introduction of advanced technologies, vehicle electrification, autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, ride-sharing, and light-weighting are the megatrends that are changing the dynamics of the automotive industry. These megatrends have created many opportunities for engineering services in the overall industry. Key solutions offered in automotive engineering services are ADAS and safety, chassis design, interior and exterior design, electricals and electronics, and connectivity services. Advanced connectivity features have led to several innovations and trends.





With continuous developments in connectivity, infotainment, and advanced driver assistance systems, automotive suppliers are now focusing on electronics and software in the automobile. Automotive engineering service providers help OEMs and other end-users enhance customer experience, develop new business models, improve product innovation, develop data insights, and build a scalable architecture.



Automotive engineering services can be offered in-house or outsourced. Major OEMs keep complicated automotive engineering services such as engine design, powertrain design, and transmission systems for in-house development as these services differ from one OEM to another. Less complex and task-based services are outsourced to vendors in automotive engineering services. Automotive engineering service providers offer services such as electrification, connectivity services, ADAS, and safety solutions.

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Nanocomposites in the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Enhanced Physical and Mechanical Properties

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Nanocomposites in the Automotive Industry

5.2.2.1 Environmental and Health Safety Issues

5.2.3.1 Development of Bio-Based Nanocomposites

5.2.3.2 Increasing High-Value Applications of Graphene-Based Nanocomposites

5.2.4.1 High Research & Development and Processing Costs

7.2.1 Growing Demand From Electronics & Semiconductor Applications to Drive Carbon Nanotube-Based Nanocomposites Market

7.3.1 Growing Demand From Packaging and Medical Applications to Drive Metal Oxide-Based Nanocomposites Market

7.4.1 Nanoclay Based-Nanocomposites Holds the Largest Share in the Overall Market

7.5.1 Nanofiber Based-Nanocomposites Offer Low-Cost Alternative to Carbon Nanotubes

7.6.1 Graphene-Based Nanocomposites Witnessing High Demand in Biomedical Applications

9.2.1 Demand for Fresh and Quality Packaged Food Driving the Nanocomposites Market in Packaging

9.4.1 Solar Cells, Touch Screens, and Transparent Electrodes Emerging as Promising Applications of Nanocomposites

9.5.1 APAC is Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Nanocomposites in Coatings Applications

9.6.1 Europe is the Largest Consumer of Nanocomposites in Aerospace & Defence Application

9.7.1 Graphene-Based Nanocomposites Offer Prospective Applications in Energy Sector

Arkema Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Evonik Industries AG

Hyperion Catalysis International

Inframat Corporation

Inmat Inc.

NEI Corporation

Nano Shine Group

Nanocor Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Noble Polymers

Polyone Corporation

Powdermet Inc.

RTP Company

Showa Denko K.K.

Simcomposites

Unidym Inc.

Unitika Ltd.

Zyvex Technologies Inc.

