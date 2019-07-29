Defibrillator Market to Reach US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, Demand for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator to Boost the Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Defibrillators Market Research report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc and Abbott.among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Defibrillators Market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of out of hospital cardiac arrests. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Defibrillators Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global Defibrillators Market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.



FDA Approves Wearable Defibrillator for Children



The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it. Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising Defibrillators Market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Boston Scientific Proposes a Defibrillator with 70% More Pacing Options



Boston Scientific receives FDA approval for its newest range of defibrillators, designed to better patient care. The company received approvals for Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini, along with Dynagen X4 and Inogen X4. The company claims that the X4 lines of defibrillators offer 70% more pacing options for gathering elevated threshold levels. The size of these devices are what differentiates them from its counterparts and it has created a rising uptake within end users. The company has submitted on its website that these devices are approximately 20% smaller than the existing devices, produced by its counterparts. The approvals for Boston Scientific’s latest devices is likely to enable the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Defibrillators Market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc and Abbott.



The report analysis provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests in key countries, technological advancements in external defibrillators, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launches, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries New Products Launches by Key Players Reimbursement Scenario for Key Countries Key Industry Trends





Global Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD External Defibrillator Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Manual and Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



