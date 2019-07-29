Healthwise Announces Christy Calhoun as Chief Content Solutions Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced today that Christy Calhoun, MPH, has been named chief content solutions officer of Healthwise, a new executive role within the company. Calhoun had previously served as senior vice president of consumer health experience. Healthwise CEO Dr. Adam Husney made the announcement. Calhoun will continue to report to Dr. Husney, serve on the Healthwise executive leadership team, and begin in her new role immediately.



As chief content solutions officer, Calhoun will guide the creation of dynamic health education content through collaboration, innovation, and cross-team partnership.

“Christy has emerged as an accomplished leader in health information technology and patient education during her 12 years at Healthwise, both within the organization and the healthcare community,” Dr. Husney said. “She’s the perfect fit for this position as we continue to build strategic content initiatives, reach new audiences, and adjust to changing consumer needs.”

Healthwise health education spans a range of formats—including video, interactive programs, after-visit instructions, and health coaching resources—to support consumers at every step of their unique health journey. Calhoun will lead a creative team that guarantees Healthwise education meets evolving consumer demands for flexible, relevant content that is evidence-based, visually helpful and engaging, and user tested, while also addressing the needs of diverse populations.

“I am honored to take on this role for Healthwise. I will work diligently to ensure that the health consumer perspective is infused in everything Healthwise develops—from videos, to tools for shared decision making, to health behavior change content,” Calhoun said. “I’m excited to work alongside the extremely talented teams across the organization to develop new ideas and partnerships, and explore innovative ways to engage our audiences.”

Calhoun is a graduate of the Health Innovation and Design Thinking executive program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She earned a Master of Public Health from San Diego State University and an undergraduate degree in international studies and Spanish from the University of Idaho.

Prior to joining Healthwise, Calhoun worked on international public health and health education programs, with a special focus on addressing the health literacy needs of Spanish-speaking populations in Latin America and the U.S./Mexico border region.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve. https://www.healthwise.org . 1.800.706.9646

Media Contact:

Sonja Deines

sdeines@healthwise.org | 208-489-8481

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f72e31f-8230-4643-a515-a147161e09ef

Christy Calhoun, MPH Healthwise Chief Content Solutions Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.