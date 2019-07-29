Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2019-2023 with Focus on the US Market Featuring Thor Industries, Winnebago, Berkshire Hathaway and REV Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the US RV Market (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the US RV Market (2019-2023 Edition), provides a detailed analysis of the US recreational vehicle industry and its segments. The global RV market analysis is also provided in this report, which includes global RV market by volume, by segments and by region.



The US RV market is analyzed by value, by volume and by segments. The US Towable RV market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub-segments of Towable RVs are also analyzed by volume. Similarly, the US motorized RVs (Motorhomes) market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub-segments of Motorhome RVs are also analyzed by volume.

The RVs can be majorly segmented into Motorized (Motorhomes) and Towable RVs. Motorized RVs can be further sub-segmented into Type A, Type B and Type C. The Towable RVs can also be sub-segmented into Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camping Trailers, Truck Campers and Park Model. A recreational vehicle park (RV stop) or train park is a spot where people with recreational vehicles can stay overnight.



The facilities provided by RV parks are expanding and enhancing year on year. Another idea of RV resorts has likewise created as of late. The US RV market has grown at a healthy rate in the last few years, especially after recovering from the US financial crisis and economic slowdown. The growth of the US RV industry is supported by an increase in US GDP, developing consumer confidence index, and growth in travel and tourism in the US. Yet there are some challenges, which this industry faces, such as Extreme Leveled Competition, seasonal industry, etc.

The company profiling of four major players of the US recreational vehicle industry is done in this report. The companies profiled are Thor Industries, Winnebago, Berkshire Hathaway (Forest River) and REV Group. The competitive landscape is also given in this report, which includes the market share analysis of the US RV industry, its segments and its sub-segments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 History of Recreational Vehicles

2.1.1 Recreational Vehicle Industry of the US

2.2 Economic Impact of the RV Industry on the US

2.3 Advantages of Owing a Recreational Vehicle

2.4 Recreational Vehicle Parks

2.5 Recreational Vehicles by Segments

2.5.1 Recreational Vehicle Segments by Features

2.5.2 Recreational Vehicles Segments by Price



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Region (The US and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The US Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Recreational Vehicle Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.1.3 The US Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Towable and Motorhomes)

4.2 The US Towable Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Towable Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.2.2 The US Towable Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camp Trailers and Truck Campers)

4.2.3 The US Travel Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.4 The US Fifth Wheel Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.5 The US Folding Camp Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.6 The US Truck Campers Market by Volume

4.3 The US Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 The US Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.3.2 The US Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Type A, Type B, Type C)

4.3.3 The US Type A Motorhomes Market by Volume

4.3.4 The US Type B Motorhome Market by Volume

4.3.5 The US Type C Motorhomes Market by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Developing Consumer Confidence Index

5.1.2 Expansion of Tourism Industry

5.1.3 Growing Popularity of RV Camping

5.1.4 Growing Millennial Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Extreme Leveled Competition

5.2.2 Seasonal Industry

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Introduction of New RV Models

5.3.2 Installation of Portable Solar Technology in RVs



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The Global Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 The Global Recreational Vehicle Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicles Market Share by Players

6.2 The US Competitive Landscape

6.2.1 The US Recreational Vehicle Market Share by Players

6.3 The US Recreational Vehicle Market Segments by Player

6.3.2 The US Motorhomes Sub-segment Market Share by Top Five Players

6.3.4 The US Towable RVs Sub-Segment Market Share by Top Five Players



7. Company Profile

7.1 Thor Industry Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Winnebago

7.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

7.4 REV Group



