Abigail Aufgang Joins Maru/Matchbox as VP, Innovations & Solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), global insight partner, is pleased to announce the hire of Abigail Aufgang as VP, Innovations & Solutions. Abigail is based in the firm’s New York office.



“Abigail is a strategic and innovative research professional with a proven ability to create bespoke solutions for clients,” said Chief Innovation & Solutions Officer, Todd Trautz. “She will be bringing our technology-based HUB solutions to life as well as strengthen our brand and emotional measurement tools. I am very excited that she has joined our team,” Trautz added.

Abigail joins Matchbox from Hall & Partners (Omnicom), where she was Group Strategy Director. She has over 10 years’ experience managing brands and strategic projects across numerous industries. Abigail also brings to the team extensive experience in relationship building with senior clients.



Abigail’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group . Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive business decisions and deliver growth. We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology. Abigail’s focus on driving innovation and new solutions will help clients achieve these results more quickly.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.









Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.