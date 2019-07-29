BRIGHTSPACE IS THE RIGHT PRESCRIPTION FOR UNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES

One of America’s Leading Healthcare Universities Selects D2L for its Learners

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that University of the Sciences (USciences) — which has been preparing students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years — has chosen D2L’s Brightspace platform to help train its learners in the sciences, health professions and related disciplines.

“We successfully switched from our old Learning Management System (LMS) managed hosting to Software as a Service (SaaS) without incident. However, when we converted courses from the traditional course view or built new courses in the latest LMS version, our expectations were not met. After this frustration, we decided to conduct a competitive review where Brightspace quickly stood out by virtue of its flexibility and D2L’s emphasis on creating a learning partnership that would help us with change management,” said Rodney B. Murray, Executive Director of Academic Technology at USciences. “The partnership aspect was key for us. We need a stable, long-term partner to help us achieve our ambitious innovation goals — and our targets for both online growth and student population growth.”

Specifically, USciences chose Brightspace over other contenders thanks to:

A responsive and robust mobile experience

Advanced adaptive learning capabilities

A highly flexible grade book

Overall ease and flexibility that created high usability

Strong support for data security and privacy standards

Key to USciences’ distinctive education is a tradition of hands-on research and experiential learning. Since its founding in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, the first college of pharmacy in North America, USciences has grown to more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees in the health sciences, bench sciences, and healthcare business and policy fields.

“It’s amazing to have such a well-respected and influential institution as USciences join the D2L family,” said Ken Chapman, VP, Market Research at D2L. “As they build their institution for a strong future serving learners in Pennsylvania — and beyond — we intend to be with them every step of the way, helping to educate the next generation of innovative healthcare leaders and practitioners.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

