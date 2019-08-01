Society's Cry for Help is Answered by the OverComing You Podcast on August 26th

The OverComing You Podcast Launches on August 26th, 2019

One man's passion to help individuals overcome life's obstacles is making life-changing conversations available to people around the world in podcast format

I believe the best way to help people – whether they are struggling with the issue of comparison or the issue of suicide – is to hear the stories of people who have overcome those same issues.” — Joshua Knutti, Host of the OverComing You Podcast

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s society and culture, individuals are struggling with issues from social media comparison to having feelings of worthlessness that often go unresolved and can cause a decline in one’s mental health. One man’s passion to not only shed light on these issues but to talk about them in a way that society has failed is behind the OverComing You Podcast.After overcoming his own challenges, the host of the OverComing You podcast, Joshua Knutti recognized that there was a lack of storytelling around the actual struggle of those who have overcome life’s challenges and achieved society-deemed success – that’s when he set on a path to create the OverComing You podcast.Over the past 6 months, Mr. Knutti has interviewed professional & Olympic athletes, thought leaders, business owners, C-level executives, and everyday inspirational individuals to extract the mindsets, methodologies, and routines they used to overcome life’s obstacles to achieve their current state of happiness. These interviews will be released when the podcast officially launches on August 26th, 2019.“I believe the best way to help people – whether they are struggling with the issue of comparison or the issue of suicide – is to hear the stories of people who have overcome those same issues. This podcast gives me a platform to interview guests in a way that I can extract the struggle from their story and reiterate the tactical things that listeners can apply to overcome their struggles.” – Joshua Knutti, Host of the OverComing You PodcastThe podcast will be categorized under the ‘Self-Help’ and ‘Society & Culture’ categories and will be available for download on all major podcast platforms, including Apple & Google Play.Individuals who are interested in learning more about the OverComing You podcast can visit overcomingyoupodcast.com or follow the podcast on Instagram . Individuals who would like to share their story of overcoming can submit a guest nomination at https://overcomingyou.com/contact



