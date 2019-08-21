South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in South Dakota Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst to Ensure Better Compensation Results

"Call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303-they provide direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste for better mesothelioma compensation results.” — South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are dedicated to making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation especially if they live in South Dakota. At no charge we would be more than happy to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in South Dakota or nationwide develop a list of how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos in what we call the list. The list is a super big deal because it becomes the foundation of a Navy Veteran's mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://SouthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital. The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota: https://www. mayoclinic.org/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships/submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



