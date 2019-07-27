Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on President Trump’s Ineffective Border Wall
“I am deeply alarmed by the Supreme Court’s ruling, and I strongly disagree with the President’s efforts to take funds from the military to build an expensive and ineffective wall at our border. His reprogramming of funds subverts the will of Congress and undermines the power of the purse. As litigation continues, I believe the courts will ultimately decide the President does not have the authority to move forward with this ill-advised effort.”
