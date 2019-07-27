King Kong Memorial Dance Concert Poster at Fillmore Auditorium 2/26/66 Headlines Psychedelic Art Exchange Auction

This FD-2 King Kong Memorial Dance Fillmore Auditorium 2/26/66 concert poster is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange This FD-1 Tribal Stomp Fillmore Auditorium 2/19/66 Concert Handbill is the finest CGC graded specimen to appear at auction This FD-3 Paul Butterfield Blues Band Fillmore Auditorium 3/25/66 is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange

Rare "FD-2" Concert Poster and "FD-1" Tribal Stomp 4/22/66 Fillmore Auditorium Concert Handbill could command record prices

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, July 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors are closely watching a high quality specimen of the ultra rare King Kong Memorial Dance concert poster at Fillmore Auditorium that is now open for bids. The famous FD-2 vintage concert poster, promotes a show by Quicksilver Messenger Service and Big Brother Holding Company at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, Ca. on February 22, 1966. The poster has been independently authenticated and graded 7.5 by CGC, and is tied for the finest quality CGC graded specimen to ever cross the auction block. It is estimated to bring $25,000 - $50,000.The King Kong Memorial Dance concert poster is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange at https://concertpostergallery.com . Bidding is now open and ends Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00pm ET."This is universally recognized as one of the rarest and most sought after vintage 1960's concert posters ever created," explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. "It is estimated that just 500 of the FD-2 King Kong Memorial Dance concert poster were originally produced, and this is tied for the finest quality CGC specimen to ever appear at public auction!"The poster is part of The Early '66 Time Capsule Collection, widely considered to be one of the most important vintage concert poster collections to be auctioned in the past 20 years. The collection is comprised of 133 vintage concert posters and handbills. Every piece in the collection is from a very brief period, January 1966 through May, 1966. The collection was assembled by a student that attended San Francisco State University 1965-1967, and briefly worked for The Family Dog, hanging posters, and distributing handbills on the street.Other highlight of the auction include: FD-1 Tribal Stomp concert handbill in museum quality condition, CGC graded 9.6. The vintage concert handbill promotes a show by Jefferson Airplane at the Fillmore Auditorium 2/19/66 and is by far the finest CGC graded example of the classic rarity to ever appear at public auction.FD-3 concert poster, CGC graded 7.5. This vintage concert poster promotes a show by Paul Butterfield Blues Band at The Fillmore Auditorium, 3/25/66."Many of the vintage concert posters and handbills in the Early '66 Time Capsule collection have never been offered at public auction before," added Trosch. "That's why our phones have been ringing off the hook!"All lots in the auction are being sold unreserved and all lots have a starting bid of just $1.00. Check out the Psychedelic Art Exchange auction at https://concertpostergallery.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.