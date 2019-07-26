Prog-Jazz Drummer Bill Bruford’s ‘Earthworks Complete’ 20 CD/4 DVD Deluxe Box Set Now Available!

Bill Bruford - Earthworks Complete Bill Bruford - Earthworks Complete

Includes 15 official releases plus previously unreleased and little known material!

LONDON, UK, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Summerfold Records reissue, Bill Bruford’s ‘Earthworks Complete’ is a spectacular 20CD/4DVD box set of the entire back catalogue across Earthworks' 20-year career. Includes previously unreleased and little known material.What's in the box?15 titles on 20 CDs and 4 DVDs document the 20 year history from 1987 to 2006 of one of the UK's brightest, most travelled and best loved young jazz ensembles.Featuring Bill Bruford with Iain Ballamy, Django Bates, Patrick Clahar, Laurence Cottle, Tim Garland, Steve Hamilton, Tim Harries, Mark Hodgson, Mick Hutton, Gwilym Simcock.All audio, visual and print materials compiled and curated by Bill Bruford.Additional original artwork by award-winning illustrator, photographer and filmmaker Dave McKean.Orders via Cherry Red and Burning Shed include a postcard of Dave McKean’s artwork, hand signed by Bill Bruford, while stocks last.1. Earthworks2. Dig?3. All Heaven Broke Loose4. Stamping Ground- Live5. A Part, and Yet Apart6. The Sound of Surprise7. Footloose and Fancy Free (2CD)8. Random Acts of Happiness9. Footloose in NYC (2CD & 1DVD set)10. A Video Anthology Volume 1: 2000s (2CD & 1DVD set)11. A Video Anthology Volume 2: 1990s (2CD & 1DVD set)12. Earthworks Underground Orchestra13. Earthworks in Santiago, Chile (1CD & 1DVD set: previously unreleased video)14. From Conception to Birth (17 short tracks showing the process from demo to master, with explanatory notes from Bill Bruford)15. Heavenly Bodies Expanded (2CD “best of” collection across the entire catalogue, with explanatory notes from Bill Bruford)What do people say?A tremendous treasure trove of material known and previously unheard. (All About Jazz).This is a heady concoction indeed, and one which joyously breaks down all sorts of musical barriers in its path. (The Times, London)It mixes up styles, moods and meters as effortlessly as it ignores musical boundaries. (Wall St. Journal)Earthworks makes jazz out of just about anything handy… (Jazziz)To purchase:Amazon: https://geni.us/EarthworksComplete Burning Shed: https://burningshed.com/store/billbruford/bill-bruford-earthworks_complete_boxset Cherry Red: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/bill-bruford-earthworks-complete-20cd-4dvd-deluxe-boxset/ Press inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.