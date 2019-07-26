Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) will report second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 12, 2019, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST.



Callers from the U.S. and Canada should dial 888-794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial 352-204-8973. All callers should ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the access code 2797019. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Monday, August 12, 2019, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367. The access code for the replay is 2797019. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

Contact:

Marshall Dodson

713-651-4300



