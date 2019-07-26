Sunwing marks down 10,000 premium vacations to $1,295 per person, making it easier for Canadians to get away this winter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping travellers secure their winter vacation for less, but they’ll have to move quickly. From now until August 2, 2019 the travel company is offering 10,000 premium vacations for just $1,295 per person including taxes and fees. Canadians who book just have to pay a reduced deposit of $50 per person. Along with getting first pick of their preferred resort destination, room category and travel dates, they’ll get the reassurance that they have secured their premium vacation for less as Sunwing’s Price Drop Guarantee* is complimentary during this time-limited promotion.



Plus, travellers who book at a top-rated adult or top-rated family resort during the promotion can choose from one of two complimentary perks: a $50 per person Sunwing Experiences excursion credit OR advanced seat selection. Availability is limited, so vacationers will want to select their preferred perk as soon as they book and no later than August 28, 2019.

Families looking to get a head start on planning their winter vacation can take their travel budget even further when they stay at Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero . Nestled on a pristine white-sand beach in Varadero, this resort offers activities for all ages, sprawling pool areas and spacious accommodation options for families of five or more.

Another popular resort included in the promotion is Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort . Located in beautiful Riviera Maya , this property is nestled within lush landscapes near Playa del Carmen. Guests can spend their days winding down the sprawling lazy river, snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters of the resort’s calm inlet or heading to the nearby Dolphin Park.

Vacationers can also choose to stay at the top-rated adults only resort Riu Republica in Punta Cana . Home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean, where kids at heart can try out four different water slides. Sunwing guests can enjoy exclusive RIU-topia amenities such as unlimited reservation-free dining at specialty restaurants, free Wi-Fi, in-room liquor dispensers and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access**, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*All claims are subject to a $50 per person administration fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

**Available at select Canadian airports.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine***, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

