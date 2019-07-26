priMED Medical Products Appoints Lucas Ethier as Executive Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Company fortifies its commitment to market growth, product focus and worldwide expansion

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- priMED Medical Products Inc. (priMED), a global medical product manufacturer , announced today Lucas Ethier has been promoted to Executive Vice President.



With 18 years of experience at priMED, including 10 years of leadership experience in business development and product strategy, Ethier’s depth of industry and product knowledge and proven ability to build high-performance teams is key to growing priMED's global business and private label customer base.

“Lucas has driven us to become one of the leading protective apparel manufacturers in the global healthcare market.”

"With his market and product expertise, industry connections, sales acumen, and ability to build strategic partnerships, Lucas has driven us to become one of the leading protective apparel manufacturers in the global healthcare market,” says David Welsh, priMED’s President and CEO. “We have had a busy year evolving our leadership team, and promoting Lucas to the role of EVP is another step in rounding out our world class team. We will continue to look to Lucas’ leadership and experience as we focus on global growth in priMED’s medical protective apparel business."

After starting with priMED in 2002 as an Operations Analyst, Ethier has grown up through the ranks in Operations, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, and was instrumental in priMED’s revenue growth over the last decade. Most recently, Ethier served as the VP, Marketing, which saw significant product expansion and revenue growth under his leadership. With the promotion of Ethier to EVP, priMED fortifies its commitment to market growth, product focus and worldwide expansion.

“With the growing momentum in all of our protective apparel categories, there is a tremendous opportunity for priMED to continue to bring value to global healthcare.”

"priMED has a rich history of innovation, industry-leading products and highly engaged employees. With the growing momentum in all of our protective apparel categories, there is a tremendous opportunity for priMED to continue to bring value to global healthcare," says Ethier. "I'm excited to help lead this amazing company and deliver market strategies that reinforce priMED’s market leading position while bringing new fans to the brand."

About priMED Medical Products:

priMED Medical Products Inc. is a dynamic, global medical product manufacturer specializing in high-quality personal protective apparel. On a mission to protect people from harmful substances and infectious disease, priMED is a leading Canadian provider to hospitals, clinics, labs and long-term care facilities, and offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9051701b-b65f-4205-8daf-0af223f7768a

For more information: Media Contact: Craig Blackburn, Senior Manager, Brand and Engagement Craig.Blackburn[at]priMED.ca priMED Medical Products #200, 2003-91 Street SW Edmonton, Alberta T6X 0W8 Phone: 780 497 7600 Web: https://priMED.ca

