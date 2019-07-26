U.S. Congressman David Schweikert Presents Pacific Dental Services® Foundation Dentists for Special Needs Clinic with “Small Business Spotlight Award”

Rep. Schweikert thanked clinicians for providing access to care to patients with special needs

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

David Schweikert, member of the United States House of Representatives from Arizona (AZ-06), presented the team from the Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic with the “Small Business Spotlight Award.” The award recognizes the not-for-profit dental practice’s achievements in providing comprehensive oral health care to patients with physical and intellectual disabilities. “Thank you, PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs, for your work in our community to help individuals with special needs receive dental care,” said Congressman Schweikert. “It was great to meet this team and see first-hand their dedication to help others and the change they are able to accomplish within the dental care industry.”



Under the clinical leadership of Benjamin Wachter, D.M.D., the Phoenix based clinic offers patients with special needs sensory-integrated operatories and state-of-the-art technology, as well as specially trained dentists equipped with behavioral and environmental techniques to ensure successful patient visits.



“It’s an honor for our clinic to receive this award,” said Dr. Wachter, practicing dentist for the PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs. “Our clinicians have extensive training in adaptive techniques and are sensitive to the needs of our patients, allowing us to enjoy a high rate of success in providing quality dental care for every patient.”



4.8% of Arizonans have cognitive disabilities. Nationwide, more than 52 million people in the U.S. have special needs. Unfortunately, less than 10% of dentists treat patients with disabilities because of their lack of training and the patients’ negative reactions to common dental procedures. For this reason, access to specialized care such as dentistry is among the main healthcare concerns for people with special needs.



The PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic offers patients comprehensive oral health care including crowns, fillings, hygiene, implants, root canals, and oral surgery, and will also provide emergency care when needed. Founded by the PDS Foundation, the clinic provides patients and their caregivers with education to help them with their oral health in between visits. The PDS Foundation has been leading the charge to make dentistry more accessible to people with special needs through training and advocacy. The Foundation’s leadership understands that caring for patients with special needs takes not only special training, but also compassion.



The PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic is part of the PDS Foundation’s mission to create opportunities to serve through improving oral healthcare locally, nationally, and internationally. To schedule an appointment with the PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic, click HERE.

Contact the PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic today:

(602) 344-9530│DentistsforSpecialNeeds.com

4550 E Bell Rd, Suite 106; Phoenix, AZ 85032 │ care@dentistsforspecialneeds.com

###

About Pacific Dental Services® Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create opportunities to serve through improving oral healthcare locally, nationally and internationally. By creating opportunities to serve, the PDS Foundation positively enhances the lives of those in need, and in turn, those who serve. The Foundation provides access and advocacy to disadvantaged and underserved communities in four key areas: PDS Foundation Mobile Dental Clinic, Special Needs Advocacy and Training, Oral Health Scholarships, and International Trips. For more information, visit www.pdsfoundation.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PDSFoundation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PDSFoundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pdsfoundation/

Wendy Belleville Pacific Dental Services® Foundation 714-845-8250 wendy.belleville@pacden.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.