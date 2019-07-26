/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (“Karyopharm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KPTI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Karyopharm securities between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kpti.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information. The complaint continues to allege that Karyopharm hyped the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured shareholders that it was “well tolerated” by patients. The complaint also states that Karyopharm declared that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kpti or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Karyopharm you have until September 23, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

