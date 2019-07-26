/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Netflix securities between April 17, 2019 through July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nflx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nflx. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Netflix you have until September 20, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



