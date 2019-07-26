Hoyer Statement on the 29th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today marking the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act: “As we mark the twenty-ninth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, let us reflect on how far we have come toward building a more just, more inclusive, and more accessible country. I was proud to be the lead House sponsor of the ADA and help shepherd it to passage, and I’ve been honored to continue the fight for inclusion, access, and equality for all Americans. This anniversary is both a celebration and a reminder that we still have much work left to do. That’s why I brought legislation to the House Floor last month to end the sub-minimum wage for employees with disabilities, which perpetuated inequality. I’m proud that the Democratic-led House passed that bill, and I urge the Senate to take action as well. I’m also pleased that yesterday the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress approved recommendations to make Congress and the Capitol more accessible to Americans with disabilities. “I join in paying tribute to all who worked so hard to pass the ADA, which benefitted from strong bipartisan support. The fight for equality for Americans with disabilities must always be bipartisan, and I will continue working to ensure that Congress continues to promote full inclusion, access, and participation by those with disabilities in our economy, our politics, and our society so that every person in our country has a chance to make it in America.”