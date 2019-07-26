President swears in new Government members

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, sworn in this Friday, in Luanda, the new Government members appointed this week.,

In the Noble Hall of the Presidential Palace, they took office in the positions of minister of Interior, Eugénio César Laborinho, Agriculture and Forestry, António Francisco de Assis and Economy and Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa.

The governors of the province of Cabinda, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga of Cuando Cubango, Julio Marcelino Vieira Bessa; the Secretary for Economic Affairs of the President of the Republic, Lopes Paulo; the Secretary of State for Planning, Samahina de Sousa da Silva; and the Deputy Director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic, Francisco Silveira.

The Angolan head of state said that the appointment of those responsible for the current positions aims to give greater dynamism in the performance of the Government.

The Chief of Executive recommended new members of the Government to work towards contributing to the resolution of citizens' problems.

