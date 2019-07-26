Colony Bankcorp to Present at 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- FITZGERALD, Ga., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference, which takes place July 30 – 31, 2019, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.



A live broadcast of Colony Bankcorp’s presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 29 full-service branches throughout Central, Southern and Coastal Georgia. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CBAN. For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

For additional information, contact:

T. Heath Fountain

President & CEO

(229) 426-6000 (Ext 6012)



