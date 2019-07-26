Ferrara to Succeed Larkin as President and CEO of the National Grocers Association

Former Independent Grocer and current NGA Executive to Take the Reins September 1

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an extensive national search, assisted by the firm of Spencer Stuart, Cheryl Sommer, NGA Chair of the Board of Directors and Co-Chair of the search committee, and Mike Stigers, NGA Vice Chairman of the Board and Co-Chair of the search committee, are pleased to announce the NGA Board of Directors has appointed Greg Ferrara as the next President and CEO of the National Grocers Association (NGA), effective September 1, 2019. Ferrara succeeds Peter Larkin who announced in the fall of 2018 his retirement.



“As a former independent grocer, Greg’s passion for our industry is second to none and his leadership over the years as NGA’s chief lobbyist, among other roles, has prepared him well to lead this organization into the future. We look forward to working with Greg to support his efforts to build upon the strong foundation that Peter Larkin has laid for NGA,” said Cheryl Sommer and Mike Stigers.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization and an industry that I care so passionately about. Independent grocers are the bedrock of thousands of communities across this country and NGA has played an essential role in ensuring that those entrepreneurs have the support they need to grow and be successful. The future is very bright, and I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors and members to grow NGA’s influence and resources in support of our membership,” said Greg Ferrara.

Ferrara will officially take over as President and CEO on September 1, 2019, while Larkin will remain an advisor through the end of the year.

Ferrara currently serves as the Executive Vice President of the National Grocers Association. He is responsible for overseeing NGA’s advocacy and lobbying efforts, public relations, industry relations and retail and wholesale membership. He is NGA’s chief lobbyist, responsible for representing the Association and its members before Members of Congress, Federal Agencies, and the Executive Branch on a wide-variety of issues while also overseeing the NGA’s political and grassroots affairs, including the NGA Grocers PAC. Greg is also responsible for working closely with and maintaining an excellent relationship between NGA and its state trade association partners.

Having first joined NGA in November 2005, Greg brings a wealth of experience in the grocery industry having managed his family’s century-old supermarket in New Orleans before the store was ultimately destroyed in Hurricane Katrina. Greg has also worked as a corporate project manager for Associated Grocers in Baton Rouge, LA. Greg holds a BA in Political Science from Loyola University New Orleans and is a fellow of the prestigious Institute of Politics at Loyola University. He is a graduate of the US Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management and is a graduate of the NGA Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University.

Laura Strange National Grocers Association 703-516-8808 lstrange@nationalgrocers.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.