National Algae Association announces Algae Bloom & HABs Remediation Workshop - Sept. 10-11, 2019

BAD ALGAE ADVISORY: Algae Blooms & HABs are Thriving

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED_STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The devastating algae blooms, HABs and red tide problems are global issues affecting air, water quality, fishing, tourism, real estate and local economies. Are they affecting a pond, marina, lake or ocean near you?

The National Algae Association, the leading algae trade association, announces the next

Algae Bloom and HABs Remediation Workshop on September 10-11, 2019 at University of Toledo,

Nitschke Auditorium/Brady Center in Toledo, Ohio.

NAA believes it is in a unique position to identify commercial-scale algae bloom/HAB remediation technologies to meet different unique waterway challenges. Only through real collaboration with university algae bloom, HABs and red tide researchers, remediation technology and equipment companies all working side-by-side we will find tangible solutions to fix these devastating problems. Through collaboration we are identifying bloom remediation technologies that are proven outside the lab, scalable and economically feasible to be commercially deployed today.

Join solutions-oriented stakeholders, algae bloom & HAB researchers and remediation technology and equipment companies as they tackle the devastating issues through open collaboration and networking opportunities. Bring your solutions!

Registration is now open! www.nationalalgaeassociation.com

Sponsorship opportunities available. For information contact: barry@nationalalgaeassociation.com



