Levyx and HarperDB Partnership Paves the Way to a Smarter IoT Edge

Combined Technologies Bring High-Performance Analytics to Edge Computing

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levyx Inc., a leading provider of ultra-low latency data processing software that brings high performance to demanding enterprise applications, announced today its partnership with HarperDB, the leading edge data management platform. A key to early adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) deployments has been the ability to make communication across complex networks simpler, and HarperDB has been laying this foundation with its small-footprint database that ingests, transforms, and analyzes massive quantities of data from disparate sources. Now, through this collaboration, HarperDB will utilize Levyx’s Helium™ embeddable data engine to bring greater computational horsepower to its edge-based platform for sensors and other operational controls, thereby enabling its customers to gain even deeper insights into their physical assets in real-time. The combined software stack is ideal for a broad range of compute-intensive, widely distributed IoT use cases deployed at scale.



Stephen Goldberg, CEO of HarperDB, said: “Partnering with Levyx is an important step for HarperDB in adding new capabilities that have typically been outside HarperDB's wheelhouse, such as vertically scaled data warehousing applications. This opens up new opportunities and markets for HarperDB, and we are very excited to be working with Levyx on these applications.”

Reza Sadri, CEO of Levyx, said: “The edge is becoming the center of all data so our collaboration with HarperDB will help equip even the most ambitious IoT customers with the most sophisticated software to handle their myriad of data. Since our solutions are highly malleable, they are a perfect complement to the emerging class of dense computational storage systems and devices (small and large) that increasingly populate the network’s edge.”

HarperDB is a distributed data management platform focused on bringing enterprise grade decision making to the edge. HarperDB is ideal for environments where resources like network connectivity and compute are restricted, but throughput remains high. The platform helps companies create operational data pipelines from the edge to the cloud and all points in between for real-time decision making and data filtering, solving problems like predictive maintenance, data integration of both OT and IT systems, digital twin, and many other use cases.

Levyx software is hardware-independent and highly ubiquitous, having demonstrated that it can be used by almost any system, including the high-end servers found in large enterprise datacenters, all the way down to much smaller devices, including ARM-based Android cell phones. In datacenter use cases, Levyx software technologies serve as enhancements to or replacements for many of the world’s most popular Big Data / Open Source packages, including RocksDB, Apache Spark, LevelDB, Java Hibernate and Memcached. Levyx’s Helium engine is one of the world's fastest key value stores and is optimized for flash memory, storage-class memory, and multi-core systems.

The comprehensive bi-lateral partnership between the two parties allows for HarperDB to introduce and sell new Levyx-enhanced products as well as provides Levyx the ability to resell these products. The new features afforded by the Levyx integration will be available on HarperDB's enterprise editions and are aimed at tackling large scale data warehouse use cases. The community edition is available for free download here for prototyping and building smaller scale projects. For those looking to tackle larger scale projects, HarperDB offers the existing enterprise edition, which includes clustering and replication as well as analytics drivers, and can be evaluated by contacting HarperDB at sales@harperdb.io.

In addition, a community version of Helium is available at http://helium.levyx.com/ and Helium is also available for enterprise consumption by contacting sales@levyx.com. An online demo can be accessed at http://www.levyx.com/helium and a short YouTube video on Helium can be found at http://bit.ly/LevyxHelium .

About Levyx Inc.

Levyx designs high-performance software solutions to accelerate analytic and computational functions of demanding enterprise applications on any storage media or platform. Optimized for the latest hardware innovations, Levyx disrupts the economics of running big data applications and brings the benefits of high-speed data processing to all enterprises. The company’s core value-add is to enable customers to process their massive workloads in real-time at fractions of the cost of competitive solutions. More information on Levyx’s stand-alone or embeddable software products is available at www.levyx.com .

About HarperDB

HarperDB was founded because the database landscape was too complex and expensive. The goal was to deliver a simple and lean solution without sacrificing scale or performance. HarperDB now enables edge analytics and decision making, helping companies in the field with monitoring, maintenance, and security needs. Mining and energy companies are utilizing their Ore Grade Analysis and Power Gen applications, while industries across the board are finding a need for their innovative Mobile Asset Management tools. HarperDB is a patented data collection, processing, and distribution solution that provides unprecedented value in edge use cases across diverse industries.

Levyx, the Levyx logo, and Helium are trademarks of Levyx Inc. All other trademarks or brand names referred in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Levyx Press Contact:

Luis Morales

(949) 466-2738

morales@levyx.com

HarperDB Press Contact:

Kaylan Stock

(720) 514-9512

marketing@harperdb.io



